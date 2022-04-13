Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is now officially on Deputy President William Ruto’s radar after it became evidently clear she could be working for Raila Odinga, the Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate.

This is after she allegedly had a slip of the tongue after she confused Ruto with Raila Odinga while addressing the Kenya Kwanza team.

Speaking at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi during the signing of the Kenya Kwanza agreement with other political parties yesterday, Waiguru mistakenly referred to Ruto as the Azimio La Umoja leader; something that raised more questions than answers as to where her head, mind and soul really are.

However, she quickly apologized after realizing her blunder, saying she had said what she had anticipated making in her address.

“Your Excellency the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya and the party leader of UDA and the leader of the Azimio Group… Alliance… My sincere apologies. It’s because I was thinking about what I would say about them,” she said as she proceeded with her speech.

Waiguru’s episode left netizens questioning her loyalty to UDA with some claiming that she might be a member of William Ruto’s coalition but her heart was still in Azimio.

Waiguru previously belonged to Azimio before she decamped to Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Recently, Ruto’s camp has been exposing moles in their midst by naming and shaming them publicly and Waiguru might just be the next on the list of shame.

The Kenyan DAILY POST