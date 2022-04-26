Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, has advised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to dump President Uhuru Kenyatta if he wants support from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Waiguru, who is an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, said Uhuru has no support in the Mt Kenya region because he concentrated too much on his legacy and forgot the people who voted him into office.

“Kenyatta spent a lot of time focusing on his legacy and thus disconnected from the ground, and by the time he realized this, it was too late. At the same time, the DP was ever-present on the ground.

“I think President Uhuru has worked and has done fairly well in terms of delivering on development and infrastructure. He has also done well in his big four agenda although he hasn’t completed it,” Waiguru said.

‘I am not seeing Raila having an impact on the Mt. Kenya region. If I was Raila, I would opt to run without the obvious support of the President in order to win.

“Having the President is actually a disadvantage on his side. People are looking to choose the next leader. The candidate that the President has associated himself with, has been refused by the people of Mt. Kenya.

“They have said that they owe their duty to Ruto,’ Waiguru added.

Raila and Ruto are the two leading candidates in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

