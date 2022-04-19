Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of short-changing him when selecting the Azimio- One Kenya Alliance running mate.

Already, there are claims that Uhuru and Raila Odinga have settled on Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua to be Jakom’s running mate in August.

Uhuru personally believes Raila and Karua are the best bet to beat Deputy President William Ruto who has a cultic following in the Mt Kenya region.

However, during a meeting at State House, Nairobi, Kalonzo protested the move and said Karua should be given the Speaker of the National Assembly position since she is a ‘Johnny come lately’ and also she has no solid numbers to add to Azimio La Umoja’s basket in August.

“Yes my party leader told the President that Karua should not be appointed as a running mate since she has not contributed to the alliance and also she can be named as the Speaker of the National Assembly to please the members of the Kikuyu community,” Makueni Member of Parliament, Dan Maanzo told journalists on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.