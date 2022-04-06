Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Flamboyant Keroche Heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has been ordered by the high court to pay her ex-boyfriend Ksh 2 Million for defamation.

Anerlisa’s ex-boyfriend, Ben Kangangi, sued her for reportedly tarnishing his name after they broke up.

She made a post online accusing Kangangi of being a shrewd businessman.

He told the court that the post made him lose business and caused him anguish.

Kangangi deals in the importation of high-end cars and is also an interior designer.

Justine Said Juma Chitembwe ruled that the evidence presented in court was sufficient to award Kangangi Ksh 2 Million for defamation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.