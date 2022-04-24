Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 24 April 2022 – Former Kiss 100 presenter, Andrew Kibe, is in trouble for exploiting an underage girl.

Kibe reportedly fled to the US after the mother of the girl, who lives in the UK, threatened to take legal action against him when she discovered that he had a sexual affair with her daughter.

Kibe’s affair with the high school girl was exposed by Edgar Obare last year after it emerged that the controversial radio presenter was cohabiting with her.

Edgar even leaked a nude photo of Kibe and the girl in bed.

The scandal has come back to haunt Andrew Kibe, who is currently enjoying a huge following and tremendous growth after he rebranded.

Netizens have flooded to social media and called for his arrest.

This is how Edgar Obare highlighted the scandal last year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.