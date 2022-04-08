Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, April 8, 2022 – A man has gone viral after he went to an online dating group to reveal that he is looking to date but has a spec.
The man named Dick Inyamouf, from Baltimore, wrote on the group that he is a “30 year old high value alpha male”.
He added that he is looking for a date but said he doesn’t want black women or overweight women to indicate interest.
His request has gone viral and many people are giving their opinion about the man’s request.
