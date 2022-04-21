Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – It appears all is not well in Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) after the chaotic nominations, especially in Nakuru County, which has seen some UDA leaders blame Senator Susan Kihika for their misfortunes.

UDA politicians in the county, led by Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara, have vowed never to campaign for Kihika, who is gunning for the governor’s seat on the UDA ticket, for supporting their rivals.

So serious is the political situation in Nakuru that Ruto is pissed with Kihika and Kihara.

Yesterday, the DP met with Nakuru-based aspirants at his Karen residence in a bid to resolve the differences.

Those who attended the meeting include Senatorial aspirant Tabitha Keroche Karanja, Woman Representative Aspirant Chelule Chepkorir, Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri among others.

However, conspicuously missing were Kihika and Kihara with the two claiming they had not been invited to the meeting.

“The reconciliation efforts did bear fruits between the aspirants for the senatorial and women Rep position and today we paid a courtesy call at Karen, the residence of the Deputy President.

“UDA is a unifying powerhouse where everyone is accommodated for the benefit of Wanjiku,” Ngunjiri noted in a statement following the meeting.

There has been speculation that Kihika’s differences with other local leaders might interfere with her bid to dislodge the incumbent governor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.