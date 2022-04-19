Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 April 2022 – Starehe parliamentary aspirant, John Mugo, is reportedly a sex beast.

According to a lady who claims to have worked for him, he solicited sex from her and promised to give her Ksh 100,000 if she agreed to satisfy his sexual thirst.

However, she turned down his advances and demanded Ksh 1 Million.

She alleged that John Mugo is a notorious womanizer and has a habit of luring female employees into lodgings for sex.

John Mugo is vying for the Starehe Parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

Watch the video of the lady exposing him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.