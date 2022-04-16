Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 16, 2022 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, is yet to delete photos that he took with his ex-lover Lillian Ng’ang’a when they were married despite their messy breakup that made headlines.

Speaking in an interview, Mutua said that he still celebrates the good times he had with Lillian and that’s why he hasn’t deleted the photos.

He further said that the good times he had with Lillian are more than the bad times.

“This is what I believe in life….that God brings people to your life for whatever period that God chooses and you celebrate the time you spend with those people. Regardless of any bad outcome or falling out, usually, if you spend a long time with anybody, as a friend, as a lover, as a family, the good times are better and more than the bad times.

﻿You don’t just wash away the good times, you celebrate the good times and you accept the position that God has given you and then you move on to what God will give you next and life continues,” he explained.

The couple broke up last year after being together for almost a decade.

Lillian has since moved on and got married to rapper Juliani.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.