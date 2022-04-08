Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 8, 2022 – Machakos Governor and Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) Party Leader, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has sensationally claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is being played in the Azimio la Umoja Coalition.

Speaking during a meeting with MCC aspirants held at KICC yesterday, Mutua said the recent unfolding of events in Azimio has seen him lose faith in Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

“I am in Azimio because of Raila, but it’s becoming very obvious that for the last several days. According to me, Raila is being played by Jubilee leadership in the way they have organized things,” Alfred Mutua said.

According to Mutua, the Azimio had promised that all the affiliate political parties had agreed to work as a team to ensure Raila emerges victorious in this year’s General Election, something that is currently not working out thanks to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his party.

“We went into Azimio believing that Raila was the best candidate; we endorsed him as the best candidate and we had been promised that political parties will be a structure of participation within the political party machinery, but we have not seen this and so we have seen the game being played in that are making us very very uncomfortable,” he said.

This is not the first time leaders are claiming that Uhuru might not be genuine in his highly publicized endorsement of Raila Odinga’s fifth presidential ambitions.

Last month, former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale claimed that the ODM leader might be shortchanged in Uhuru’s succession politics.

“What we are seeing is a choreographed strategy whereby a clear script has been written to keep Raila running in circles,” Khalwale said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.