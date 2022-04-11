Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 11, 2022 – Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has decided to support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid without any reservations.

Addressing the press yesterday after the Maendeleo Chap Chap party held its National Governing Council, Mutua said his party’s council had resolved to continue working with Azimio la Umoja and support Raila Odinga’s presidency after their concerns were addressed.

In particular, Mutua thanked Raila Odinga, saying he acted swiftly and stopped plans by a section of leaders in Jubilee to have a three-legged leadership structure in Azimio and exclude the other affiliate parties.

“At first, one group wanted to have a three-legged stool in Azimio that is ODM, Jubilee and Wiper parties at the helm. All those clauses that wanted to exclude us were quickly removed by Raila Odinga. We want to thank him and President Uhuru Kenyatta for quickly getting involved in the process and avoiding having a few people who wanted to ruin Azimio” stated Mutua.

The Machakos County boss went ahead to reveal that he is ready to be picked as Raila Odinga’s running mate in Azimio.

According to Mutua, he is still young and his candidature will add value to Raila’s presidential ambitions.

“I’m 51 years old, very happy, very youthful, and therefore, I present myself for consideration as the running mate to Raila Odinga” added Mutua.

However, he maintained that he is ready to support any other candidate who will be picked, should the coalition decide otherwise.

“If I’m not offered the position of a deputy president, I will still work with Raila because I’m not here just for the positions, but we want to balance the past, the present, and the future,” said Mutua.

He said his party is now ready for a handshake with all parties in Azimio and is ready to propel Raila Odinga to the presidency.

At the same time, Mutua urged his bitter rival Kalonzo Musyoka to set aside their personal differences and work together to ensure Raila is elected the president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.