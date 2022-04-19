Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 April 2022 – Tension was high at the Nandi Hills UDA primaries tallying centre after Nyeri Woman Rep Rahab Mukami was accosted by goons associated with incumbent MP Alfred Keter.

Mukami, who is a UDA party observer in the primaries, was accused of leading a ‘high powered team’ out to ensure Keter does not clinch the UDA ticket.

They alleged that she was conspiring with Oscar Sudi to deny Keter victory.

They chased her away from the tallying centre and threatened to beat her up, forcing her security team to whisky her away.

Keter, the incumbent MP, faces one of the toughest tests yet in his political career as he is being perceived as a mole in the UDA camp by close allies of deputy president William Ruto.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.