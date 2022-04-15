Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 15, 2022 – Actor Alec Baldwin has spoken candidly about his family, detailing why he has continued having children.

The 30 Rock star took to Instagram on April 14 and shared an adorable video of his one-year-old daughter María Lucía cooing while showing off her two front teeth for the camera.

“People ask why. This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey,” Alec captioned the precious clip.

Along with María Lucía, Alec and Hilaria share another daughter, Carmen, eight, and four sons: Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Romeo, three, and Eduardo “Edu”, 18 months. The Boss Baby star also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 28, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The Baldwins shocked fans and followers last month when Hilaria, who was born in Boston with the name Hillary, announced she is pregnant with their seventh child together.

After the announcement, Ireland spoke out about her father’s decision to have another child.

The model shared a lengthy message on Instagram on April 7 and addressed her father’s growing family. “I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family,” the model wrote. “I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free — it’s none of my business. To all the media outlets who have reached out for a quote — there’s your quote. I don’t care.”