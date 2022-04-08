Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 April 2022 – A man by the name Julius is fighting for his life at Nairobi Womens Hospital after he was burnt with hot water by his wife after an altercation.

According to sources, the victim’s wife, identified as Monica, had been away from home for three days and when she came back, he demanded to know why she had left home without his consent.

Monica is said to have poured hot water on her husband after she was questioned and then fled, leaving him with serious injuries.

Monica’s husband was rescued by popular Kikuyu emcee and philanthropist Karangu Muraya and taken to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

Karangu posted a photo of the victim’s wife and revealed that she is not remorseful even after committing the heinous act.

Below are photos of the victim in hospital.

See his wife who almost killed him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.