Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 17 April 2022 – Akorino model Carey Priscilla caused a heated debate on whether her booty was real after she recently posted juicy photos rocking a figure hugging dress.

Netizens were left in confusion as they tried to understand how Priscilla’s booty had suddenly grown bigger.

It’s now confirmed that she wore padded butt lifter panty to make her booty appear bigger.

Just compare these two photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.