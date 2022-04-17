Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 17 April 2022 – If you are having a bad day, this hilarious clip taken in a dingy bar by a nosy patron will brighten up your moods.

In the video, a drunk mzee who was enjoying his drinks alone is seen imitating a cat that was meowing in the background.

The video was shared on social media and captioned, ‘’Ogopa white cap,”.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.