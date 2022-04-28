Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, April 28, 2022 – Nominated Member of Parliament, Wilson Sossion, has revealed his next move after he lost the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries for Bomet senatorial seat last week.

Sossion was among leaders who claimed that the nominations were marred with massive irregularities and at one time hinted at dumping Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

However, on Thursday, Sossion who is the immediate former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General said he had accepted defeat and he will now concentrate on campaigning for DP Ruto who is the official UDA presidential flag bearer.

“As a principled leader, beyond party nominations, my singular duty shall be campaigning hard for @UDAKenya’s presidential candidate DP @WilliamsRutoand The Bottom-Up Economic Model as earlier committed,” Sossion said.

“The biggest prize in these elections is the Presidency and that is where I will place my energy and efforts. Through WSR/ The Bottom Up, the Economic Recovery and poverty reduction measures shall fall in place,” Sossion added.

