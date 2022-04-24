Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 24, 2022 – Murang’a County Woman Representative Sabina Chege has announced that she will not seek any elective position during the August 9th General Election.

In a statement on her Facebook on Saturday, Sabina said she has received intercession from the Holy Spirit and decided not to vie for Murang’a top seat.

“Finally the Holy Spirit has spoken, I will not be vying for any elective position in Murang’a County,” Sabina wrote.

Sabina said she would now concentrate her strength on working with Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party council to ensure former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

“I will concentrate with National politics in Azimio la Umoja Council. Asanteni wa Murang’a nawapenda sana,” Sabina said

Sabina is among a group of Mt Kenya leaders who are campaigning for Raila Odinga terming him as the ‘next Mandela of Kenya”.

