Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – A woman said she landed in hospital and needed emergency surgery because she held in farts around her boyfriend for two years.

Cara Clarke, 19, was at work when she developed “extreme stomach pain” on Tuesday, March 29.

She was rushed to a hospital where she was diagnosed with appendicitis.

It turned out the condition can be triggered by blockages and pressure build-up. Cara believes her suppressed farts around her boyfriend and the subsequent pressure build-up is what led to her condition.

The barista, who has been with her 21-year-old boyfriend Kyle Duffy for two years, recalled he was “dying laughing” after finding her efforts not to fart in his presence left her needing surgery.

Cara vowed to just “let it out from now on”, after admitting she had no idea how dangerous holding in fart could be.

Cara, from Louth, Ireland, said: “I do hold in my farts but I didn’t think I would be in hospital over it.

“I’m pretty easy-going other than the burps and farts. I was at work on Tuesday and I had this real extreme pain in my stomach.

“I went to the doctor in hysterics and he referred me straight to the hospital. I was in so much pain I couldn’t hold in my tears.

“My doctor said to me ‘I’m so, so sorry you’re in so much pain’. I was limping when I was walking all hunched over.

“At hospital, I started blaming my boyfriend because I do always hold my farts in around him. We’ve been together two years and it’s still the case.

“Kyle was dying laughing. He honestly didn’t know what to say. He said, ‘God, people are going to think you’re afraid of everything with me.'”

“At this stage, I’ll just have to let it out from now on.”

Cara left the hospital two days later, on Thursday evening, March 31.

She said: “It wasn’t one of those hectic surgeries that it used to be a while ago. I’m on strong painkillers and I should be back to work in the next week or so.

“I’m just chilling now and taking advantage of everyone catering for me.”

Just last month, singer Viviane de Queiroz Pereira, known by her stage name Pocah, was hospitalised after she held in fart all day while with her boyfriend