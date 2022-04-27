Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Admissions Officer

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Communication, Public Relations, Business or Marketing.

At least 1-year of relevant experience in Customer Service.

A motivated self-starter.

Extra Miler and a Problem solver.

Advanced skills in MS Office (Excel, PowerPoint) and the internet.

Problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication skills including fluency in written and spoken English.

Ability to adhere to deadlines.

Passion for quality, keen and self-driven.

Good analytical and reporting skills.

Good understanding of University procedures and standards.

Understanding of University QMS procedures and standards.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Zetech University on www.linkedin.com to apply for the position.