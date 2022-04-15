Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administrative Officer/ ICT Support

Location: Nairobi

We believe in a world in which every human life is valued, and health and human dignity are shared by all.

We believe that access to quality healthcare is a basic human right. For more than 100 years, we have worked with

global partners to deliver locally sustainable, quality healthcare solutions to women, children, and their

communities. We’re ready to make it 100 more.

We believe change starts with her.

We work tirelessly for women’s and children’s health because they are disproportionately affected by illness and

poverty. We know that healthy, educated, and empowered women are better able to raise healthy, educated, and

confident children, and that communities depend on their livelihoods. We’re making an impact – learn more.

Building around a new CHAMPS (CHildren And Mother PartnershipS) model, CMMB will work at both the

community and clinical levels in these targeted communities to strengthen health services and address the

leading causes of maternal and child death. In addition, CMMB will expand its volunteer program to strengthen

health care delivery in CHAMPS-supported facilities and will engage with the pharmaceutical industry to help

meet the needs of CHAMPS communities and facilities.

CMMB is committed to learning and evolving in order to successfully achieve impact in its strategy and will have

strong vertical and horizontal team structures in alignment to the global strategy in order to encourage

accountability, communication, and effective project management.

We believe in people.

We strive to live out our core values of collaboration, love, excellence and respect every day. We provide our

employees with a competitive salary and a meaningful benefits package, with opportunities to learn and grow. We

especially encourage all persons of diverse backgrounds to apply.

Department Summary

CMMB’s Finance and Administration Department plays a critical role in ensuring that CMMB efficiently and

effectively utilizes its resources in achieving its program goals through least cost and value for money. The

Department strives to ensure that all expenditures are in compliance with both CMMB policies, donor

requirements and National laws. Through a team of dedicated staff, the team upholds utmost integrity,

honesty, and love in the execution of their roles to achieve CMMB’s vision, mission and core values.

CMMB has been working in Kenya for almost 15 years. CMMB works to ensure that the most vulnerable

populations, especially mothers and children, have access to quality services in health care, health promotion

and illness prevention.

Overview

As an integral support member of the Finance and Administration Department, the Administrative Officer will

facilitate smooth day-to-day operations of the department. Under the direction and supervision of the Senior

Manager Finance and Administration, the Administrative Officer will ensure administrative and operational

efficiency for organization success. In addition, this employee will serve as the organization’s receptionist.

Responsibilities and Activities

Reception and Administrative functions

• Manage the Kenya front office, direct all visitors and adhere to front office security and safety procedures.

• Manage incoming and outgoing correspondences coming through the reception, open and date-stamp all

general correspondence

• Responsible for monitoring the functioning of fixed telephone lines and extensions and report breakdowns

and faulty lines

• Monitoring the correct functioning of the security doors and proper image and condition of the reception

area and conference room.

• Receiving and screening all incoming visitors in accordance with CMMB security procedures.

• Receive mail/parcels delivered to the program, record in the mail register and distribute to the appropriate

addressees.

• Coordinate collections and delivery of mail/parcels by courier service.

• Prepare internal telephone directory and ensure it is always up to date.

• Support the procurement and logistics officer in establishing detailed requirements for office supplies,

equipment and other goods required for workshops and meetings

• Support in preparing payment requests for all purchases of goods and services, review and ensure all

supporting documents including contracts are attached.

• Support in coordinating travel and accommodation for project staff, volunteers and visitors by making

relevant travel arrangements and hotel bookings.

• Facilitate day-to-day activities such as meetings, conferences, special events and appointments, to include

making catering/clean up arrangements, facilitating conference calls and setting up presentations.

• Manage taxi requests for staff including processing payments to vendors.

Country Director’s Office

• Manage the Country Director’s filling system and ensure prompt retrieval of required documents and

information on need basis.

• Timely manage the Country Director’s events/appointments to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in

honouring the same.

• Follow up on other miscellaneous duties assigned from time to time by the Country Director.

Asset Management

• Ensure assets are assigned stock numbers, bar-coded and tagged as per CMMB guidelines.

• Plan for and support the periodic physical inventories of office equipment to ensure accuracy of serial

numbers, stock descriptions, net total on hand and exact location of property.

• Submit reports on physical inventories to the supervisor on a monthly basis, and reconcile these records

with the General Ledger.

• Managing and maintaining a comprehensive electronic database of expendable and non-expendable

property; enter data on all incoming expendable and non-expendable property, acquisitions, disposals,

transfers, deletions, and corrections.

• Compile records of assets for insurance, ensuring the relevant classes of insurance are obtained for assets

held, including liaising with the insurers on acquisitions, refunds on disposals and lodging claims on losses.

• Collaborate in the sale of non-expendable property declared surplus or unserviceable and in the

destruction of property.

• Maintain records of all assets owned by the Country Office, assignment records to staff and partners,

sales, donations, destructions and write-offs approved by the Country Director.

Petty Cash Management

• Manage the petty cash funds in both USD and KSHS currencies as outlined in the policy.

• Ensure the safe provided is always placed in a secure place under lock and key

• Record daily disbursements and cash counts from OCH in the excel worksheets provided.

• Initiate replenishment for the petty cash when it reaches a level of 75% to ensure consistent availability of

funds.

IT Support

• Liaise with New York IT department or contracted vendors to ensure that all laptops/computers are to be

used configured and prepared for use.

• Act as the first point of contact for all staff in any IT related issue.

• Ensure all CMMB new staff, interns and volunteers take IT security training.

• Follow-up with all CMMB staff who have not completed assigned security training within 30 days.

• Ensure all IT policies (existing/new) are posted online (intranet) and follow-up with all CMMB staff to ensure

they read and sign the policies

• Email envisaged monthly IT newsletter to CMMB staff

Other competencies relevant for the position:

• Demonstrates good oral and communication skills.

• Strong organizational skills and ability to lead and plan effectively.

• Good Interpersonal relations skills

• Good computer skills

• Self-motivated person able to work with minimum supervision

• Ability to safeguard confidentiality of information

• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills (resolve problems or recommend solutions to supervisor).

• Ability to plan, organize and prioritize work.

Qualifications:

1. Degree in Business Administration with professional qualifications in Customer Care or Public Relations

2. Knowledge of telephone/ communication systems, Microsoft Office Applications and Asset Management.

3. Experience in PABX system, strong interpersonal and communication skills. Good writing skills. Good

organizational and analytical skills with attention to detail.

4. Ability to maintain confidentiality and treat people fairly and equitably.

How to Apply

Visit our careers page for more information and click here

All applications must be received by 22nd April 2022

Note: Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.