Administrative Associate

Job Summary

The successful candidate will be based either in Nairobi, Kenya or Karachi, Pakistan, and will serve to provide effective and high-quality executive administrative support to the BMI, ensuring efficient and effective institutional operations. This position requires meticulous planning and organizational skills to implement administrative actions required by BMI staff/faculty.

Responsibilities

  • Provide high level executive support to the Institute director.
  • Provide administrative support for the office process/operational meetings including staff meetings, projects processes working groups and other committee/meetings that may be adopted/convened to improve process flows
  • Update and manage proper documentation and asset inventories
  • Coordinate facility management including use of shared meeting spaces/boardrooms, as well as scheduling and coordinating meetings
  • Support procurement requirements for the Institute
  • Facilitate travel and accommodation logistics
  • Manage petty cash for the Institute
  • In liaison with the Communications & Stakeholder Engagement Manager, assist in creating and executing various communication tasks

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Program Management or alternative first level degree.
  • Diploma in Business Management/Project Management/Office Administration will be an added advantage
  • At least four years’ experience in office or project management in a research or institution of higher learning (Colleges or University), preferably in the health field
  • Proficiency in MS Office Suite (Word, Access, Excel, Power Point)
  • Ability to work within short deadlines even outside normal working hours to meet targets
  • Keen ability to work independently, show initiative, and take ownership, as well as a natural problem solver with a bias to action

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Aga Khan University Hospital on aku.taleo.net to apply

