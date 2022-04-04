Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administrative Associate

Job Summary

The successful candidate will be based either in Nairobi, Kenya or Karachi, Pakistan, and will serve to provide effective and high-quality executive administrative support to the BMI, ensuring efficient and effective institutional operations. This position requires meticulous planning and organizational skills to implement administrative actions required by BMI staff/faculty.

Responsibilities

Provide high level executive support to the Institute director.

Provide administrative support for the office process/operational meetings including staff meetings, projects processes working groups and other committee/meetings that may be adopted/convened to improve process flows

Update and manage proper documentation and asset inventories

Coordinate facility management including use of shared meeting spaces/boardrooms, as well as scheduling and coordinating meetings

Support procurement requirements for the Institute

Facilitate travel and accommodation logistics

Manage petty cash for the Institute

In liaison with the Communications & Stakeholder Engagement Manager, assist in creating and executing various communication tasks

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Program Management or alternative first level degree.

Diploma in Business Management/Project Management/Office Administration will be an added advantage

At least four years’ experience in office or project management in a research or institution of higher learning (Colleges or University), preferably in the health field

Proficiency in MS Office Suite (Word, Access, Excel, Power Point)

Ability to work within short deadlines even outside normal working hours to meet targets

Keen ability to work independently, show initiative, and take ownership, as well as a natural problem solver with a bias to action

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Aga Khan University Hospital on aku.taleo.net to apply