Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Administrative Associate
Job Summary
The successful candidate will be based either in Nairobi, Kenya or Karachi, Pakistan, and will serve to provide effective and high-quality executive administrative support to the BMI, ensuring efficient and effective institutional operations. This position requires meticulous planning and organizational skills to implement administrative actions required by BMI staff/faculty.
Responsibilities
- Provide high level executive support to the Institute director.
- Provide administrative support for the office process/operational meetings including staff meetings, projects processes working groups and other committee/meetings that may be adopted/convened to improve process flows
- Update and manage proper documentation and asset inventories
- Coordinate facility management including use of shared meeting spaces/boardrooms, as well as scheduling and coordinating meetings
- Support procurement requirements for the Institute
- Facilitate travel and accommodation logistics
- Manage petty cash for the Institute
- In liaison with the Communications & Stakeholder Engagement Manager, assist in creating and executing various communication tasks
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Program Management or alternative first level degree.
- Diploma in Business Management/Project Management/Office Administration will be an added advantage
- At least four years’ experience in office or project management in a research or institution of higher learning (Colleges or University), preferably in the health field
- Proficiency in MS Office Suite (Word, Access, Excel, Power Point)
- Ability to work within short deadlines even outside normal working hours to meet targets
- Keen ability to work independently, show initiative, and take ownership, as well as a natural problem solver with a bias to action
How To Apply
Interested and qualified? Go to Aga Khan University Hospital on aku.taleo.net to apply
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>