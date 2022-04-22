Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administrative Assistant

Responsibilities

Provide support for the day-to-day activities of the Chair of the department and the running of the department and serve as the main point of contact as well as manage the Chairs daily schedule

Support the smooth running of all academic programs and operations in the department, including students’ selection process and administering Continuous Assessment Tests in liaison with Faculty.

Liaise with the Human Resources Department to ensure the recruitment, hiring, leave scheduling, training and performance reviews and staff files are up to date.

Manage communication both written and verbal appropriately, by keenly taking meetings notes and prioritizing enquiries and correspondence.

Manage and schedule appointments, meetings and workshops by maintaining an electronic calendar, organising seminars workshops and training sessions

Ensure proper data management & general office administration by managing the departments shared drive and routinely restocking office supplies.

Requirements

Must have at least 3 years of relevant post-qualification experience in a busy office environment, preferably in a University, an International Health NGO, health research organization or large health research program

Must possess a Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Arts with preferred a Diploma in Business Management/Project Management/Office Administration or in closely related fields

Should have experience in coordinating or supporting a busy office

Should have strong interpersonal skills

Should have strong: oral and written communication skills, organizational and time management skills

Should demonstrate the ability to take initiative and set goals while working under minimal supervision.

How to Apply

Application letter together with detailed Curriculum Vitae, names of three referees, should be sent to the Manager, Talent Acquisition, Aga Khan University, via the email: hr.univeristyke@aku.edu

Please quote the position title on the email subject. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Deadline 26th April 2022