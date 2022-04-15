Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administrative Assistant

This interview is open between Mar 26, 2022 and Apr 22, 2022

We are a leadership and human resource solutions organization that believes in impacting lives and multiplying the impact. Formed in November 2016, Rise and Learn Limited seeks to offer real solutions to real-world problems through programs that have measurable impact. We strive to create memorable experiences for our clients every single day.

Position Summary:Responsible for providing clerical and administrative support to the department by assisting Kenya

Mortgage team with member applications, appointment scheduling, member documentation, reporting, and

leads. Responsibilities also include assisting with general mortgage inquiries and gathering documentation

from the potential applicant(s) and/or Mortgage Representatives and uploading it into the LMS (loan

management system). Assist with determining applicants’ financial needs and promoting mortgage

products/services that meet those needs. Ensure compliance with UNFCU and third-party loan policies

and federal, state, Kenyan, and NCUA rules, regulations and laws.

ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Review and process paperwork submitted by Mortgage Representatives and members. Scan/upload application documents into the Loan Management System (LMS).

Review and distribute incoming emails and correspondence.

Monitor, allocate and validate UNFCU-generated sales leads.

Assist with Kenya Mortgage promotional activities, sales, other presentations, etc.

Perform all administrative functions for the Kenya Mortgage department.

Develop and maintain a positive business relationship with members and colleagues.

Work on various short and long-term projects.

Monitor member-submitted applications.

Compile competitive market analysis as needed.

Respond to telephone calls and emails directed to the Kenya Mortgage department and assist with general inquiries related to application, approval process, mortgage status, and loanprograms.

Perform any other functions required by management, which stays within the competence of UNFCU business in Nairobi.

Maintain a diary system for insurance, rates, rent receipts, and valuation reports.

Monitor and distribute information/correspondence from Kenya Mortgage vendors.

Monitor the vendors practicing certificates and indemnity insurance to ensure they are up to date.

Ensure timely payment of vendors’ fee notes for services offered.

Set up meetings both virtual and in person. Follow up-to confirm attendance.

Develop a good working relationship with the various Kenya Mortgage vendors.

Work closely with the Brand Ambassador to ensure Kenya Mortgage marketing materials and information are up to date.

Assist loan officers to ensure properly related documentation requests are responded to in a timely manner.

