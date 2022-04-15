Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Swisscontact Kenya is implementing an employer-led Dual Apprenticeship Programme for the construction industry that will run from 1st April 2022 to 31st December 2025. The aim of the project is to promote socio – economic prosperity through development of a skilled workforce that meets the evolving industry demands, starting with improving skills for young plumbers and electricians.

Job details:

Job title: Administrative and Logistics Assistant

Employment duration: 1 year with possibility of renewal depending on performance.

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Reporting: The Logistics and Administrative Assistant will work under the general guidance of Project Manager, Regional Administrator and direct supervision of Procurement and HR Officer.

Job Summary:

The Administrative and Logistics Assistant will provide administrative and logistics services, ensuring high quality, accuracy and consistency of work and support a dynamic project team in realizing the strategic plan of implementing a sustainable Dual Apprenticeship Training Program in Kenya;

Roles and Responsibilities:

The specific tasks to be undertaken by the Administrative and Logistics Assistant include:

Coordination and Logistics

Assist in administrative and logistical arrangements for the project and general office events e.g. renting of premises, arrangement of accommodation, transportation, and providing complete financial documents on time;

Assist in organizing competitive selection of a venue services for the conferences, workshops, and trainings upon request and according to the established procurement procedures;

Assist in travel arrangements including liaison between travel agency for a route selection, and purchase of tickets for participants and experts according to the established travel procedures;

Assist in maintenance of proper filing system for administrative, finance and project documentation

Assist in organizing storage of all goods procured, maintain and update inventory list in accordance requirements

Conduct physical stock count every end of the week;

Scheduling, coordinating, booking meeting rooms and informing team members about meeting arrangements;

Schedule and coordinate transport and vehicle plan with the driver;

Support with timesheets preparations.

Maintain office supplies inventory, including toner for office equipment (printers, photocopiers) as well as kitchen supplies.

Front Desk

Answer and forward calls in a professional manner and check general voicemail;

Receive visitors in a professional and friendly manner;

Organize for visitor refreshments with the office assistant

Ability to give general project information to visitors and callers upon enquiry

Essential Functions and Responsibilities

The Administrative and Logistics Assistant serves as a representative of Swisscontact, displaying courtesy, tact, consideration, and discretion in all interactions with all internal and external stakeholder in all environments. As required by the position, S/he also maintains confidentiality on all matters.

Knowledge, Skills, and Experience:

1. Development and Operational Effectiveness

Ability to perform a variety of specialized activities related to administration and logistics including monitoring office tools.

General IT working skills

Ability to provide input to business processes.

2. Leadership and Self-Management

Consistently approaches work with energy and a positive, constructive attitude

Remains calm, in control and with good humour even under pressure

Demonstrates openness to change

Responds positively to feedback and differing points of view

Required Skills and Experience

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or equivalent disciplines.

Experience:

At least 2 years of proven experience in administration and logistics;

Language Requirements:

Proficiency in written and spoken English language.

Others:

o Ability to use information and communication technologies as a tool and resource;

o Ability to work in a team, under pressure and uphold ethics and honesty

How to Apply

Application Process:

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply with a 1-page cover letter, complete CV (STRICKLY NOT exceed 3 pages) containing names and contacts of three professional referees (no certificate attachments required).

Please note that applications missing any of the requirements will not be considered and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Interested applicants with all the required information should submit their applications to Administration Office via hr_ke@swisscontact.org by 22nd of April 2022 at 18h00hrs.**

The email subject should be: Administrative and Logistics Assistant, DAP Kenya.

All applicants should have the legal right to work in Kenya.