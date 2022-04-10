Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Administration Officer

Job Purpose

This role is responsible for supervising and coordinating the activities and operations of the Administration section within the division including purchasing, budgeting, accounting, personnel, information technology, and administrative support programs and services; The role is also responsible for supervising and directing administrative support staff; coordinates assigned activities with other divisions, departments and outside agencies.

Key Responsibilities/ Duties / Tasks

Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

Supervise outsourced administrative services

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

Maintain the inventory register;

Ensure assets are insured;

Manages payments to service providers;

Administrative vehicles management;

Coordinate maintenance office equipment, facilities and assets; and

Generate reports on operations, maintenance and utilization.

Job Dimensions:





Financial Responsibility : N/A

Responsibility for Physical Assets

Equipment, Office furniture, Records

Decision Making / Job Influence

Makes operational decisions

Working Conditions

Predominantly works from an office setup

Requirements

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).

Academic qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Business Administration , Public

Administration, or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

Membership to a relevant professional body

Previous relevant work experience required.

Have at least four (4) years relevant work experience

How to Apply

Submit your CV, with full details of education background, professional qualifications and relevant experience together with copies of testimonials, academic certificates, National Identity card Application letter to recruitment@kntc.co.ke

Use the title of the position as the subject of the email

Closing Date : 25 April. 2022