Senior Administration Officer
Job Purpose
This role is responsible for supervising and coordinating the activities and operations of the Administration section within the division including purchasing, budgeting, accounting, personnel, information technology, and administrative support programs and services; The role is also responsible for supervising and directing administrative support staff; coordinates assigned activities with other divisions, departments and outside agencies.
Key Responsibilities/ Duties / Tasks
- Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities
- Supervise outsourced administrative services
- Operational Responsibilities / Tasks
- Maintain the inventory register;
- Ensure assets are insured;
- Manages payments to service providers;
- Administrative vehicles management;
- Coordinate maintenance office equipment, facilities and assets; and
- Generate reports on operations, maintenance and utilization.
Job Dimensions:
Financial Responsibility : N/A
Responsibility for Physical Assets
- Equipment, Office furniture, Records
Decision Making / Job Influence
- Makes operational decisions
Working Conditions
- Predominantly works from an office setup
Requirements
Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).
- Academic qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Business Administration , Public
- Administration, or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution
Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies
- Membership to a relevant professional body
- Previous relevant work experience required.
- Have at least four (4) years relevant work experience
How to Apply
Submit your CV, with full details of education background, professional qualifications and relevant experience together with copies of testimonials, academic certificates, National Identity card Application letter to recruitment@kntc.co.ke
Use the title of the position as the subject of the email
Closing Date : 25 April. 2022
