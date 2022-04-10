Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administration Officer

JOB PURPOSE

To contribute to daily planning and delivery of quality, customer-focused, value for money administrative services that enhance efficient and effective operations for both RBN and respective Country Offices. To provide support in enforcement and implementation of management decisions, budgetary monitoring and reporting on BIG activities/initiatives within the RB, HQ and Country Offices.

Education:

Advanced university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent) in business or public administration, Governance or related area is required. A first-level university degree in combination with five (5) years of qualifying work experience may be accepted in lieu of the advanced university degree.

Experience:

Work experience in managing administrative functions or related workstream, and UN Reform BIG Targets implementation. Work experience in the United Nations system or other comparable international organizations is desirable.

Languages:

English and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat. For the post advertised, fluency in oral and written English is required. Knowledge of another official United Nations language is an advantage.

DESIRED EXPERIENCES FOR ENTRY INTO THE ROLE

Has gained experience in administration.

Has demonstrated a high level of proficiency in WFP administrative operating standards in day to day work.

Has provided coaching or training to new staff members within area of expertise.

Knowledge of the UN BIG targets and prior training on UN Reform practitioner coursework and or related skills will be an added advantage.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES (not all-inclusive)

Provide operational and technical liaison on UN Reforms between Country Offices (COs), Regional Bureau (RB), and HQ subject matter experts (SMEs) for clarification, support, and guidance.

Coordinate RB/HQ efforts to jointly guide and support country offices on the rollout of the BIG targets and enablers.

Lead cross-functional collaboration efforts and communication between the RB, COs, and other HQ divisions to align on objectives, activities, timelines, and outputs for the Business Innovation agenda as applicable.

Coordinate delivery of updates and status reporting on progress, achievements, challenges, and lessons learned on implementing BIG targets in the region for presentation at the CMST and RB management meetings.

Discuss, support, and create opportunities for addressing UN Reform implementation challenges for COs through information sharing and linkages with relevant technical leads from HQ and other UN Agencies.

Participate in benchmarking exercises, and cost-benefit analysis, as well as reporting on efficiencies and opportunities generated in operational areas in collaboration with HQ functional leads.

Provide liaison between CO focal points and the Development Coordination Office (DCO) on common platform issues and queries.

Support an integrated change management process, lead change management efforts, including communications and advocacy at all levels.

Support capacity strengthening and advocacy efforts with HQ/RB reform teams to aid in building capacities that will form the basis for WFPs positioning as hosting entity.

Convene meetings with different stakeholders within the RB, perform stock take of capacity and/or needs in support of Corporate/RB initiatives to advance the implementation of workstreams related to the Secretary General (SG) target areas and workstreams.

Support in development of clear guidance and reporting modalities for COs.

Provide field support to COs through onsite and remote engagements in review and assessment of admin activities (e.g. fleet, travel, facilities, assets, protocol, accommodation management, etc.), identifying best practices, the gaps and planning corrective actions.

Participate in the review, assessment, and provision of recommendations to COs Administration activities during Support and Oversight Missions to the COs.

Follow up and update on the status of pending Audit and Oversight Mission recommendations for COs.

Liaise and follow up with COs on HQ driven system implementation initiatives and policy directives for compliance.

Participate in review and update of administrative processes and procedures in COs to align with WFP global strategic objectives.

Analyze and prepare COs monthly management reports for efficient planning and decision-making.

DELIVERABLES AT THE END OF THE CONTRACT

Proactive Regional Service Desk for enhanced collaboration, onsite support, and coordination of both administrative and BIG initiatives.

Closure of overdue admin and audit action items as well as high-risk recommendations for COs.

Monthly input for Management reports and UN Reform status reports on progress, gains and efficiencies achieved from BIG targets in the region.

Proven follow up sessions with CO functional leads to track admin and UN Reform implementation efforts and troubleshooting.

Roster/peer-to-peer platform for admin service and UN Reform LPEs for COs.

Contract Duration: 12 months- Renewable

Closing Date : 22 April. 2022