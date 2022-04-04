Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administration and Logistic Coordinator

Department: Procurement and Admin

Reports to: Deputy DCD-Operations

Duty Station: Nairobi, Kenya

CARE Kenya is an International NGO working in Kenya together with its partners work with vulnerable communities to address the underlying causes of poverty and promote peace and development, through its strategic goal to reduce poverty by empowering women, enhancing access to resources and services, and improving governance. The Administration and Logistics Coordinator position will be based in Nairobi with frequent travel across CARE offices in Kenya will report to the Deputy Country Director -Operations.

I. JOB SUMMARY

CARE USA Core Values Commitment:

The core Values Commitment describes who we are, what we do, and how we do it. It reflects our core values of TRANSFORMATION, INTEGRITY, DIVERSITY, EQUALITY, and EXCELLENCE, which serve as a foundation for all what we do. The core Values Commitment articulates our shared expectations of each other including our board, staff, volunteers, interns, partners, and contractors globally.

Role Profile

The Administration and Logistics Coordinator is responsible for the efficient management of administration, Property and facilities, transport/logistics and travel related services. This includes ensuring that all processes are functioning efficiently across the CO and that there is good coordination between Nairobi and the sub-offices. She/he is responsible to ensure that CARE Kenya operations are carried out efficiently and in alignment with established operating policies, procedures and standards so that program activities can be implemented smoothly, on time and within budget.

S/he collaborates with the sub-office managers and ensures effective coordination between the program and administrative throughout CARE Kenya and maintains up to date policies and procedures documentation. The Administration and Logistics Coordinator must be a proactive problem-solver who is self-motivated and energetic. S/he must hold him/herself and members of the team accountable for effective and efficient service delivery to the programs as well as high levels of integrity and compliance with organizational policies, processes, and regulations. S/he must demonstrate the adoption of efficient and cost-effective methods and a strong customer service focus

II. ROLES AND RESPOSIBILITIES

1. Leadership and management of the Country Office Administration and Logistics Teams-25%

High quality leadership and team management – Manage the performance of team members through performance reviews, frequent conversations, and other methods as appropriate for continuous performance improvement.

Develop and organize activities of Admin and Logs team to provide timely and effective support to CO program to ensure objectives are met.

Partner with other CO peer positions and departments in ensuring seamless coordination and support to the CO

Supervise, guide and mentor admin and logistics staff in Nairobi and field locations, ensure timely and high-quality service delivery

Provide guidance and support and capacity strengthening to sub-office administrative staff as instructed by the DCD-Ops

Ensure all staff have the appropriate orientation and guidelines to ensure implementation of CARE administrative policies and procedures.

Contribute to cost controls through systematic review of expenditures, identify cost-saving measures and implement appropriately to improve stewardship of CO resources

Conduct regular monitoring and supervision visits to provincial offices to provide support and coaching to admin staff and conduct spot checks of files to ensure availability and accuracy of the information in the system

Ensure that there is a coherence in the support provided between Nairobi and all field Office locations, positively Influencing ways of working within the PS Team to have a positive impact on the efficiency of the different units and value addition to the CO

2. CO Property and Asset Management -30%

Ensure all staff have the appropriate orientation and guidelines to ensure implementation of CARE property and asset policies and procedures

Ensure that procedures are in place and in use to ensure appropriate management, documentation & protection of CARE assets

Ensure that procedures and processes are in place and in use to control allocation and management of equipment including vehicles, and ensure implementation of effective fleet management

Manage the inventory, property and equipment of the Country Office

Ensure leased properties are properly managed in line with the terms and conditions of the lease agreement.

Ensure adequate controls and process are in place to ensure effective management of the stores are in compliance with donor rules and regulations

Mitigate possible risks by ensuring safety and security for both rented and owned assets.

Lead semi-annual and annual physical inventory and reconciliation of Property Register with Financial records as required by CARE policy and procedures.

Facilitate the timely completion of Health and Safety audits guidelines as per OSH requirements and implementation of the audit recommendations in coordination with the security team

3. CO Facilities and Administration management -25%

Coordinate the provision of administrative support to the provincial offices as requested

Ensure the maintenance of all CARE rented/ owned facilities and follow utility obligations in a timely manner.

Negotiate with prospective landlord suitable terms and conditions for all lease agreements and ensure all leases are vetted by the CO legal counsel before signing by the CD

Keep track of all CO leases and ensure obligations are met on time to minimize the risk on the CO operations

Lead the analysis of Country office’s travel related needs and coordinate with procurement to identify high quality service providers and manage subsequent service level agreements (SLAs).

Strengthen CARE Kenya’s system for travel management.

Coordinate and ensure the implementation of administrative policies and activities

4. CO Fleet Management -10%

Ensure effective systems are in place for vehicle scheduling, management, maintenance and reported in a timely manner.

Support the team to embed organizational systems, standards, and structures related to fleet management, including advice, clarity on policy, procedures, and ways of working.

Ensure Fleet related policies and procedures for logistics are adhered to, including ensuring metrics and reporting are submitted on time to management for decision making

Analysis of CO Fleet to determine the most cost effective and efficient means of delivery.**

conduct security awareness training in accordance with CARE policies and procedures and in cooperation with the Safety and Security Manager.

Assess CARE accommodation, office and other facilities in all operational locations and advise on any possible security measures or change of locations.

Monitor and insure staff adherence to the set safety and security measures

5. Customers Service Excellence-10%

Ensure coherence in the Admin and Logistics function and across functions to have positive impact on efficiency and value addition to the CO.

Establish and maintain effective relationship with customers for improved service delivery.

Provide proactive, rigorous, and logical methods to solve Admin and Logistics support related challenges faced by units across the Country Office.

III. QUALIFICATIONS

A. Education

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Logistics, Finance, or related areas or equivalent in years of professional experience in progressively senior roles. A Master’s degree is desirable.

B. Experience and Competencies Required

The position requires a minimum professional experience of 4 years in the management of administrative procedures, at least 2 at managerial level.

Knowledge of Admin and Logistics management and experience in organizational effectiveness and operations best practices

Excellent planning, negotiation, and communication skills – ability to adapt or change priorities according to the changing demands of the job

Customer oriented – internal and external

IV. CONTACTS/KEY RELATIONSHIPS

This role is expected to establish and maintain open, professional, and cordial relations with the COs internal and external customers. These include and not limited to.

Internal

Country Office teams; Program, Finance and Safety and security Teams

Shared Service Centre, Regional Office, and Head Quarters

External

Vendors / Government agencies / Other organizations (peer organizations)

CARE is an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting gender, equity, and diversity. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

Deadline; April 8, 2022

Deadline; April 8, 2022