Administration
Vacancy No: CGHR/275/03/22
The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to
acquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies in
order to enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The KEMRI Internship
Program (KIP) seeks to develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to working in the research
industry. After the planned 6 months (non-renewable) internship program, the candidates will have
gained practical workplace experience to enable them to have a competitive edge in their job search.
CGHR (the ReSCOV Study under the Division of Global Health Programs branch) has internship opportunity
as stated below:
Positions: One (1)
Location: Kisumu County
Qualifications
• Diploma in Accountancy, Business Administration or Business Management
• Fluency in English, both spoken and written.
• Proficiency in computer applications
Requirements
- Be a Kenyan youth below 30 years of age
- Should have graduated and obtained the relevant final degree certificate
- Provide a Certificate of good conduct
- Appointment is for a period of one (1) year non-renewable and is subject to availability of
funds.
- A stipend will be paid but successful candidates will cater for their own transport,
accommodation, and upkeep during this period.
- Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover.
- KEMRI/the project WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of internship.
How to Apply
All the applications to be done through KEMRI Website www.kemri.go.ke/e-recruitment –
E-Recruitment Portal on or before 1 th May 2022 latest 5.00 p.m.
•Letter of Application indicating vacancy number
•Current Resume or CV with names and contact information (telephone and e-mail address)
•Copies of Certificates and transcripts.
Please visit the KEMRI website www.kemri.go.ke for more details on the advertisement.
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; WOMEN AND DISABLED PERSONS
ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI/CDC AND DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY
STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING
AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST
IMMEDIATELY TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY.
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted
