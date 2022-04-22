Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administration

Vacancy No: CGHR/275/03/22

The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to

acquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies in

order to enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The KEMRI Internship

Program (KIP) seeks to develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to working in the research

industry. After the planned 6 months (non-renewable) internship program, the candidates will have

gained practical workplace experience to enable them to have a competitive edge in their job search.

CGHR (the ReSCOV Study under the Division of Global Health Programs branch) has internship opportunity

as stated below:

Positions: One (1)

Location: Kisumu County

Qualifications

• Diploma in Accountancy, Business Administration or Business Management

• Fluency in English, both spoken and written.

• Proficiency in computer applications

Requirements

Be a Kenyan youth below 30 years of age

Should have graduated and obtained the relevant final degree certificate

Provide a Certificate of good conduct

Appointment is for a period of one (1) year non-renewable and is subject to availability of

funds.

funds. A stipend will be paid but successful candidates will cater for their own transport,

accommodation, and upkeep during this period.

accommodation, and upkeep during this period. Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover.

KEMRI/the project WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of internship.

How to Apply

All the applications to be done through KEMRI Website www.kemri.go.ke/e-recruitment –

E-Recruitment Portal on or before 1 th May 2022 latest 5.00 p.m.

•Letter of Application indicating vacancy number

•Current Resume or CV with names and contact information (telephone and e-mail address)

•Copies of Certificates and transcripts.

Please visit the KEMRI website www.kemri.go.ke for more details on the advertisement.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER; WOMEN AND DISABLED PERSONS

ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI/CDC AND DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY

STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING

AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST

IMMEDIATELY TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted