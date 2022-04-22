Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Key Responsibilities:

Requisitions and follows up on supplies, stationery, printing, maintenance and other services from relevant offices e.g., Procurement office.

Coordinates logistical arrangements for program activities such as workshops, seminars and other study training programs. Also assists in the preparation of training materials and booking resources and equipment.

Assists in the preparation and tracking of the study supplies.

Prepare and submit budget reports and expenditure tracking.

Coordinates personnel travel through the preparation of travel requests and travel orders for local and international travel and following up travel advances and reimbursement vouchers with Kisumu Accounts offices.

Schedules, coordinates, attends, takes minutes and follows up on study meetings. Calendar management including set up of meetings

Undertake other administrative duties as may be assigned from time to time in line with the KEMRI regulations.

Requirement

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, Business Administration or equivalent Mandatory

Strong writing and communication skills

Good management, interpersonal, decision making and analytical skills.

Ability to work with minimal supervision.

Proficiency in computer usage especially Microsoft packages

Remuneration: Compensation is negotiable within a relevant grade, based on education levels, relevant

experience and demonstrated competency. The salary scheme is based on the KEMRI scales plus

supplemental amounts.

Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number)

Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e-mail address

Three letters of reference with contact telephone numbers

Copies of Academic Certificates and Transcripts

KRA tax compliance certificate

Certificate of good conduct

How to Apply

All the applications to be done through KEMRI Website http://www.kemri.go.ke/e-recruitment – E-Recruitment Portal on or before 1st May 2022 latest 5.00 p.m.

Please visit the KEMRI web site www.kemri.go.ke for more details on the advertisement.