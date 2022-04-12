Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER – JUMUIA RESORT, LIMURU

The National Council Churches of Kenya (NCCK), an umbrella organization for Protestant Churches and Christian Organizations registered in Kenya, is seeking to recruit a highly skilled, experienced and results oriented professional. Applications from interested and suitably qualified candidates to fill in the following position:

JOB TITLE: Administrative Officer

COMMENCEMENT DATE: May, 2022

WORK STATION: Jumuia Resorts, Limuru

IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR Operations Manager

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To provide administrative and secretarial support to the management team.

Responsibilities

Handle correspondences for the management team.

Maintain administrative records including staff files and records.

Operate and maintain office equipment i.e. computers, photocopier, fax machine and duplicating machine.

Keep and retrieve confidential files and records.

Take and type minutes of the management and staff meetings.

Order, receive, store and issue stationery.

Handle bookings and negotiation of special rates with clients.

Manage the business center.

Perform any other duties that may be assigned from time to time by the management.

Qualifications

Level of Education/Academic Qualification

At least Secondary School Education (KCSE).

Diploma in Secretarial Studies; Diploma in /Business Studies

Very smart appearance.

Mature and courteous.

Strong interpersonal skills and inter-cultural orientation – should have appreciation of different cultural and religious backgrounds of the guests.

Good communication skills with good command of English and Kiswahili.

Ability to handle all complaints with tact, courtesy and initiative.

Be fully conversant with different departments and systems within the Jumuia Guest House

Good general knowledge of local and international current affairs, of local geography and of places of interest, as well as knowledge of your country.

Ability to work with under pressure and with minimum supervision.

Must have worked in a similar position for at least two years.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should visit NCCK JOB APPLICATION FORM to fill the Recruitment Form not later than 12:00 pm on April 22, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please note that NCCK does NOT charge any fee whatsoever for application, processing, interviewing or securing employment.