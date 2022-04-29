Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Administration Officer

Murang’a County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following positions;

Responsibilities

Planning of office accommodation and layout;

Facilitating transport and travelling services;

Maintaining and updating furniture and office equipment inventory;

Ensuring payment of utility bills;

Facilitating movement of assets;

Facilitating general maintenance of building and furniture;

Facilitating logistics for meetings, conferences and other specific events;

Collecting and collating data on developmental activities;

Providing input in organizing public participation awareness at the local level

Qualifications

Diploma in any of the following disciplines:- Public Administration, Business Administration/Management, Community Development, Supply chain, Trade, economics or any other social science from a recognized Institution;

Certificate in computer applications from a recognized Institution.

Salary Scale: The salary will be in Job Group “H” and other benefits attached to this position will be as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

to apply

Application forms and details of the vacancies can be accessed HERE. Applications should be submitted to the Public Service Board clearly indicating the position applied for on the envelope addressed to:

County Secretary

Murang’a County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 52 – 10200

MURANG’A

Applications can also be hand delivered at the County Public Service Board Offices located within the County Governor’s office, Murang’a on or before close of business on Wednesday 4th May 2022.

Applicants from other Counties are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.

Women, minorities and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their applications.