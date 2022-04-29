Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sub-County Administrator

Murang’a County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following positions:

Responsibilities

Organizing, coordinating, managing and supervising the general administrative functions in the Sub-County;

Implementing and maintaining effective service delivery standards;

Coordinating developmental activities to empower the community;

Providing and maintaining infrastructures and facilities of Public Sector;

Facilitating and coordinating citizen participation in development of policies and delivery of service;

Preparing progress reports for management in accordance with approved reporting formats and ensuring timely submission;

Ensure timely, efficient communication and coordination of all Sub- County activities;

Participating in development of the annual work plan budget and policies, ensuring strict compliance with the relevant statutes;

Ensuring compliance with National Values and Principles of Good Governance as outlined in Article 10 and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2012;

Ensuring operationalization of service delivery in all the devolved unit in the SubCounty;

Ensuring efficient management of resources and co-ordination of County Government resources; and ,

Performing any other functions as directed by the supervisor

Qualifications

For appointment to this position, a candidate must have:

Be a Kenyan Citizen

Have vast knowledge, experience and distinguished career of not less than of 8 years, of which at least 4 years in a senior position in Administration and Management in the Public Service or Private Sector.

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following Social Sciences: Public Administration, Business Management/ Administration, Strategic management, or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Master’s degree in any of the following Social Sciences: Public Administration, Business Management/Administration, Human Resource Management, Strategic Management, Finance, Economics or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution will be an added advantage;

Fulfilled all the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya,

Proven communication, proficiency in computer applications and report writing skills; and have capacity to work under pressure to meet strict deadlines

Demonstrated thorough understanding of Devolution, the County Development objectives/ National Goals policies and Vision

Have thorough knowledge of structural, legislative and regulatory framework of the Public Service and Administration

Have ability to work under pressure in a multi-ethic environment with sensitivity and respect for gender, persons living with disability and minority groups

Leadership/ Management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution.

Demonstrated high degree of professional and technical competence as reflected in work performance and results.

Membership of any relevant Professional body will have an added advantage

Salary Scale: The salary will be in Job Group “Q” and other benefits attached to this position will be as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

How to apply

Application forms and details of the vacancies can be accessed HERE. Applications should be submitted to the Public Service Board clearly indicating the position applied for on the envelope addressed to:

County Secretary

Murang’a County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 52 – 10200

MURANG’A

Applications can also be hand delivered at the County Public Service Board Offices located within the County Governor’s office, Murang’a on or before close of business on Wednesday 4th May 2022.

Applicants from other Counties are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.

Women, minorities and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their applications.