Position: Human Resource & Administrative Assistant
Work Level: Supervisory
Location: Nairobi
Reports to: General Manager
Our client a leader in Business Process Outsourcing and Call Centre Industry is seeking to recruit a Human Resource & Administrative Assistant to join their team.
Job Purpose
- Providing HR and Administrative support to the General Manager and the entire business.
- Coordinate, plan, and organize the day-to-day activities regarding HR management and report to the General Manager all the happenings of the day.
Responsibilities
General Human Resource
- Manage HR administrative tasks such as contracts, letters, and personnel files.
- Coordinate HR projects (meetings, training, surveys, etc.) and take minutes.
- Updating HR databases (e.g., new hires, separations, vacations, sabbaticals, and leaves).
- Prepare relevant paperwork for HR policies and procedures and ensure compliance.
- Manage and spearhead performance management systems and processes while ensuring subsequent action is undertaken.
- Create regular reports and presentations on HR metrics (e.g., turnover rates)
- Assist in the drafting and updating of employee job descriptions.
- Initiate, drive and monitor change to ensure proper succession planning and knowledge management.
- Support the development and implementation of HR initiatives and systems that improve employee satisfaction, morale, and commitment.
- Review employment statuses, working conditions, and employee liabilities to ensure legal and labor compliance.
- Support with departmental training requirements including inductions, training needs analysis, and training materials.
- Keep internal HR reference documentation up to date.
- Assist in establishing and maintaining the organizational culture.
- Collaborate with other teams (on-site/remote) on cross-functional projects while maintaining critical and exceptional communication channels.
- Personnel Administration
- Deal with employee requests regarding human resources issues, rules, and regulations
- Handle complaints and grievances from employees e.g., facilitation disciplinary hearings, etc.
- Establishing and maintaining effective communication frameworks on issues affecting staff.
- Reviewing procedures for employee health, safety, welfare, and wellness.
- Conduct employee exit interviews.
- Generate new ideas and suggestions for continuous improvement of systems, processes, and procedures to enhance employee experience.
Others
- Providing clerical and administrative support to General Manager
- Execute ad hoc tasks and any other job-related instructions as requested from time to time.
Qualifications
- Degree in Human Resources or related field with a minimum work experience of 5-7 years
- Knowledge of Kenyan labor laws
- Hands-on experience with an HRIS or HRMS
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Excellent planning and organization skills
- Ability to work with teams to drive productivity and motivation.
- Ability to work on their own or in teams across different shifts
- Excellent people management and presentation skills.
- Flexibility to respond to a range of different work situations
- Excellent organizational skills
- Positive attitude
- Strong communications skills including knowledge of zoom etc.
- Excellent skills in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
How to Apply
To apply send your CV and an Application letter stating your interest to the email hr@flexi-personnel.com by 29th April 2022 and the subject reference on the email should be Human Resource and Admin Assistant.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement
