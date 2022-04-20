Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Position:         Human Resource & Administrative Assistant

Work Level:    Supervisory

Location:        Nairobi

Reports to:     General Manager

Our client a leader in Business Process Outsourcing and Call Centre Industry is seeking to recruit a Human Resource & Administrative Assistant to join their team.

Job Purpose

  • Providing HR and Administrative support to the General Manager and the entire business.
  • Coordinate, plan, and organize the day-to-day activities regarding HR management and report to the General Manager all the happenings of the day.

Responsibilities

General Human Resource

  • Manage HR administrative tasks such as contracts, letters, and personnel files.
  • Coordinate HR projects (meetings, training, surveys, etc.) and take minutes.
  • Updating HR databases (e.g., new hires, separations, vacations, sabbaticals, and leaves).
  • Prepare relevant paperwork for HR policies and procedures and ensure compliance.
  • Manage and spearhead performance management systems and processes while ensuring subsequent action is undertaken.
  • Create regular reports and presentations on HR metrics (e.g., turnover rates)
  • Assist in the drafting and updating of employee job descriptions.
  • Initiate, drive and monitor change to ensure proper succession planning and knowledge management.
  • Support the development and implementation of HR initiatives and systems that improve employee satisfaction, morale, and commitment.
  • Review employment statuses, working conditions, and employee liabilities to ensure legal and labor compliance.
  • Support with departmental training requirements including inductions, training needs analysis, and training materials.
  • Keep internal HR reference documentation up to date.
  • Assist in establishing and maintaining the organizational culture.
  • Collaborate with other teams (on-site/remote) on cross-functional projects while maintaining critical and exceptional communication channels.
  • Personnel Administration
  • Deal with employee requests regarding human resources issues, rules, and regulations
  • Handle complaints and grievances from employees e.g., facilitation disciplinary hearings, etc.
  • Establishing and maintaining effective communication frameworks on issues affecting staff.
  • Reviewing procedures for employee health, safety, welfare, and wellness.
  • Conduct employee exit interviews.
  • Generate new ideas and suggestions for continuous improvement of systems, processes, and procedures to enhance employee experience.

Others

  • Providing clerical and administrative support to General Manager
  • Execute ad hoc tasks and any other job-related instructions as requested from time to time.

Qualifications

  • Degree in Human Resources or related field with a minimum work experience of 5-7 years
  • Knowledge of Kenyan labor laws
  • Hands-on experience with an HRIS or HRMS
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Excellent planning and organization skills
  • Ability to work with teams to drive productivity and motivation.
  • Ability to work on their own or in teams across different shifts
  • Excellent people management and presentation skills.
  • Flexibility to respond to a range of different work situations
  • Excellent organizational skills
  • Positive attitude
  • Strong communications skills including knowledge of zoom etc.
  • Excellent skills in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

 How to Apply

To apply send your CV and an Application letter stating your interest to the email  hr@flexi-personnel.com  by 29th April 2022 and the subject reference on the email should be Human Resource and Admin Assistant.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement

