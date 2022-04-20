Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Human Resource & Administrative Assistant

Work Level: Supervisory

Location: Nairobi

Reports to: General Manager

Our client a leader in Business Process Outsourcing and Call Centre Industry is seeking to recruit a Human Resource & Administrative Assistant to join their team.

Job Purpose

Providing HR and Administrative support to the General Manager and the entire business.

Coordinate, plan, and organize the day-to-day activities regarding HR management and report to the General Manager all the happenings of the day.

Responsibilities

General Human Resource

Manage HR administrative tasks such as contracts, letters, and personnel files.

Coordinate HR projects (meetings, training, surveys, etc.) and take minutes.

Updating HR databases (e.g., new hires, separations, vacations, sabbaticals, and leaves).

Prepare relevant paperwork for HR policies and procedures and ensure compliance.

Manage and spearhead performance management systems and processes while ensuring subsequent action is undertaken.

Create regular reports and presentations on HR metrics (e.g., turnover rates)

Assist in the drafting and updating of employee job descriptions.

Initiate, drive and monitor change to ensure proper succession planning and knowledge management.

Support the development and implementation of HR initiatives and systems that improve employee satisfaction, morale, and commitment.

Review employment statuses, working conditions, and employee liabilities to ensure legal and labor compliance.

Support with departmental training requirements including inductions, training needs analysis, and training materials.

Keep internal HR reference documentation up to date.

Assist in establishing and maintaining the organizational culture.

Collaborate with other teams (on-site/remote) on cross-functional projects while maintaining critical and exceptional communication channels.

Personnel Administration

Deal with employee requests regarding human resources issues, rules, and regulations

Handle complaints and grievances from employees e.g., facilitation disciplinary hearings, etc.

Establishing and maintaining effective communication frameworks on issues affecting staff.

Reviewing procedures for employee health, safety, welfare, and wellness.

Conduct employee exit interviews.

Generate new ideas and suggestions for continuous improvement of systems, processes, and procedures to enhance employee experience.

Others

Providing clerical and administrative support to General Manager

Execute ad hoc tasks and any other job-related instructions as requested from time to time.

Qualifications

Degree in Human Resources or related field with a minimum work experience of 5-7 years

Knowledge of Kenyan labor laws

Hands-on experience with an HRIS or HRMS

Ability to work under pressure.

Excellent planning and organization skills

Ability to work with teams to drive productivity and motivation.

Ability to work on their own or in teams across different shifts

Excellent people management and presentation skills.

Flexibility to respond to a range of different work situations

Excellent organizational skills

Positive attitude

Strong communications skills including knowledge of zoom etc.

Excellent skills in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

How to Apply

To apply send your CV and an Application letter stating your interest to the email hr@flexi-personnel.com by 29th April 2022 and the subject reference on the email should be Human Resource and Admin Assistant.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement