Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT REF: TNH/HRD/AA /04/2022

Reporting to Director, Medical Services & Research, the successful candidate will be responsible for providing an efficient administrative support to the office of Director Medical Services and Research in line with requirements.

Responsibilities

  • Administer the Director, Medical Services & Research calendar of meetings and activities effectively.
  • Prepare and update materials for meetings, presentations, and departmental communication.
  • Coordinate and take minutes of various department meetings and subcommittees meetings and compile reports as assigned.
  • Facilitate internal and external meetings including booking meeting rooms, venues and managing logistics in domestic and international locations.
  • Review requests for prioritization with executive partners.
  • Provide logistical and administrative support for continuing medical education sessions, divisional conferences/workshops and clinical governance.
  • Update and maintain admitting staff records including details on members listing, licenses, insurance cover and any other pertinent information.
  • Provide administrative support in the processing of new applications for doctors admitting rights.
  • Facilitate and prepare medical reports as assigned and managing external parties
  • Co-ordinate the requisition and stock control of all stationery and stock items for the office.
  • Attend to all mail and telephone messages, calls, voicemails for appropriate sorting and delivery and action.
  • Maintain department related files, both paper and electronic.
  • Maintain a proper document handling system in the office by keeping an efficient filing and retrieval system.
  • Attend to inquiries and liaise with the appropriate staff as necessary to ensure that the needs are satisfactorily attended to.
  • Maintain a high degree of confidentiality and professionalism; and
  • Perform any other duties that may be assigned by the supervisor from time to time.
  • Any other responsibilities that may be assigned to the job holder by the supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications

  • University degree in Business Studies and Secretarial training or equivalent.
  • Medical secretarial training
  • Minimum of 3 years’ relevant experience in a similar role.

CORE COMPETENCIES

  • Ability to draft and type different correspondences
  • Ability to take minutes
  • Ability to engage at all levels of the organization
  • Planning and organizing skills
  • Ability to think on one’s feet
  • Relationship management skills
  • Tact and diplomacy
  • Confidentiality
  • System knowledge
  • Team working skills
  • Accountability
  • Integrity

How to Apply

If your background, experience, and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV/Resume) quoting the job reference number, your current remuneration, testimonials and full contact details of 3 referees, to reach the undersigned not later than Monday, 25th April 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. We shall ONLY accept ONLINE applications and contact SHORTLISTED candidates

Director Human Resources & Operations
The Nairobi Hospital
P. O. Box 30026 – 00100
NAIROBI
Email: recruitment@nbihosp.org

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply