ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT REF: TNH/HRD/AA /04/2022

Reporting to Director, Medical Services & Research, the successful candidate will be responsible for providing an efficient administrative support to the office of Director Medical Services and Research in line with requirements.

Responsibilities

Administer the Director, Medical Services & Research calendar of meetings and activities effectively.

Prepare and update materials for meetings, presentations, and departmental communication.

Coordinate and take minutes of various department meetings and subcommittees meetings and compile reports as assigned.

Facilitate internal and external meetings including booking meeting rooms, venues and managing logistics in domestic and international locations.

Review requests for prioritization with executive partners.

Provide logistical and administrative support for continuing medical education sessions, divisional conferences/workshops and clinical governance.

Update and maintain admitting staff records including details on members listing, licenses, insurance cover and any other pertinent information.

Provide administrative support in the processing of new applications for doctors admitting rights.

Facilitate and prepare medical reports as assigned and managing external parties

Co-ordinate the requisition and stock control of all stationery and stock items for the office.

Attend to all mail and telephone messages, calls, voicemails for appropriate sorting and delivery and action.

Maintain department related files, both paper and electronic.

Maintain a proper document handling system in the office by keeping an efficient filing and retrieval system.

Attend to inquiries and liaise with the appropriate staff as necessary to ensure that the needs are satisfactorily attended to.

Maintain a high degree of confidentiality and professionalism; and

Perform any other duties that may be assigned by the supervisor from time to time.

Any other responsibilities that may be assigned to the job holder by the supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications

University degree in Business Studies and Secretarial training or equivalent.

Medical secretarial training

Minimum of 3 years’ relevant experience in a similar role.

CORE COMPETENCIES

Ability to draft and type different correspondences

Ability to take minutes

Ability to engage at all levels of the organization

Planning and organizing skills

Ability to think on one’s feet

Relationship management skills

Tact and diplomacy

Confidentiality

System knowledge

Team working skills

Accountability

Integrity

How to Apply

If your background, experience, and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV/Resume) quoting the job reference number, your current remuneration, testimonials and full contact details of 3 referees, to reach the undersigned not later than Monday, 25th April 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. We shall ONLY accept ONLINE applications and contact SHORTLISTED candidates

Director Human Resources & Operations

The Nairobi Hospital

P. O. Box 30026 – 00100

NAIROBI

Email: recruitment@nbihosp.org