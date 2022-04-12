Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT REF: TNH/HRD/AA /04/2022
Reporting to Director, Medical Services & Research, the successful candidate will be responsible for providing an efficient administrative support to the office of Director Medical Services and Research in line with requirements.
Responsibilities
- Administer the Director, Medical Services & Research calendar of meetings and activities effectively.
- Prepare and update materials for meetings, presentations, and departmental communication.
- Coordinate and take minutes of various department meetings and subcommittees meetings and compile reports as assigned.
- Facilitate internal and external meetings including booking meeting rooms, venues and managing logistics in domestic and international locations.
- Review requests for prioritization with executive partners.
- Provide logistical and administrative support for continuing medical education sessions, divisional conferences/workshops and clinical governance.
- Update and maintain admitting staff records including details on members listing, licenses, insurance cover and any other pertinent information.
- Provide administrative support in the processing of new applications for doctors admitting rights.
- Facilitate and prepare medical reports as assigned and managing external parties
- Co-ordinate the requisition and stock control of all stationery and stock items for the office.
- Attend to all mail and telephone messages, calls, voicemails for appropriate sorting and delivery and action.
- Maintain department related files, both paper and electronic.
- Maintain a proper document handling system in the office by keeping an efficient filing and retrieval system.
- Attend to inquiries and liaise with the appropriate staff as necessary to ensure that the needs are satisfactorily attended to.
- Maintain a high degree of confidentiality and professionalism; and
- Perform any other duties that may be assigned by the supervisor from time to time.
- Any other responsibilities that may be assigned to the job holder by the supervisor from time to time.
Qualifications
- University degree in Business Studies and Secretarial training or equivalent.
- Medical secretarial training
- Minimum of 3 years’ relevant experience in a similar role.
CORE COMPETENCIES
- Ability to draft and type different correspondences
- Ability to take minutes
- Ability to engage at all levels of the organization
- Planning and organizing skills
- Ability to think on one’s feet
- Relationship management skills
- Tact and diplomacy
- Confidentiality
- System knowledge
- Team working skills
- Accountability
- Integrity
How to Apply
If your background, experience, and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV/Resume) quoting the job reference number, your current remuneration, testimonials and full contact details of 3 referees, to reach the undersigned not later than Monday, 25th April 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. We shall ONLY accept ONLINE applications and contact SHORTLISTED candidates
Director Human Resources & Operations
The Nairobi Hospital
P. O. Box 30026 – 00100
NAIROBI
Email: recruitment@nbihosp.org
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>