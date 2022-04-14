Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – On February 13, 1990, Kenyans woke up to the news of the death of former Foreign Affairs Cabinet Minister Dr . Robert Ouko, who had served as Foreign Minister from 1979 to 1983 and from 1988 to 1990.

Known for his charm and brilliance, Ouko was respected internationally more than the late former President Daniel Moi who was his boss.

The Kenya government initially said he had gone missing, before saying his body had been found by an animal herder near his home in Koru, shortly after he returned from a trip to the US.

But the report by the parliamentary select committee says Mr. Ouko was bundled into a government car and driven to State House lodge in Nakuru, where he was killed.

On Thursday, Ouko’s murder came up in Parliament after Yatta Member of Parliament, Charles Kilonzo took on MPs Aden Duale and Kimani Ichung’wah.

During a heated debate, Kilonzo accused Duale and Ichung’wah of mastering the art of doublespeak to benefit their political interest.

In response, Duale accused Kilonzo of living in the past as he was now just a representative of Garissa Township and not the leader of the majority.

In response, Duale said in matters of doublespeak, then Kilonzo and his family need to tell Kenyans what happened to the late Robert Ouko.

“If it is about matters of doublespeak, this same Charles Kilonzo has a history. His father was a commissioner of police when Ouko was killed. He is haunted by insecurity. His father was the culprit. If it is about doublespeak then your father and your family need to tell us the answers,” Duale said.

Kilonzo is a close ally of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

