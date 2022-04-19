Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Actor Taron Egerton has split from his girlfriend after six years.

The Kingsman star split from assistant director Emily Thomas and has now deleted all photos of her from IG.

Friends say their hectic work schedules meant they struggled to see each other and their relationship had become strained.

A source told The Sun: “Taron and Emily have both been really busy for the past year and it put a lot of pressure on their relationship.

“They have separated and it hasn’t been easy for either of them. He is taking some time for himself now but he is open to meeting someone else soon.”

Taron, 32, is looking for love again and has signed up to dating app Raya.

The friend said: “He has been putting himself out there on Raya in the hopes he can ease himself back into dating.”

It follows the news he had pulled out of his West End play Cock for “personal reasons”. He had fainted on stage during the opening night in March, then had to take another break after catching Covid.