Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – Hollywood actor, Nicolas Cage has revealed the gender of his first child with his wife, Riko Shibata.

‘I’m gonna have a little girl,’ the 58-year-old actor announced during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, April 12.

Cage also disclosed that he and Shibata, 27, have decided to name their daughter, Lennon Augie, after the late John Lennon and Cage’s late father August ‘Augie’ Coppola.

Explaining the meaning behind the name, Cage recalled how his disc jockey father would blast The Beatles’ Let It Be album, particularly the song Across The Universe, at his radio station.

When the National Treasure star heard the song for the very first time at just four-years-old, he was left ‘frozen, paralyzed by the music.’

Since then, Across The Universe – which was penned by John Lennon has remained Cage’s ‘favorite song ever written’ and holds a special place in his heart.

‘Because of Across The Universe, her name is gonna be Lennon Augie, Augie after my father,’ he announced.

Cage noted that he expects he’ll be calling his daughter ‘Lenny for short.’

He continued: ‘I’m thrilled. It’s going to be the biggest adventure of my life [being a girl dad]’

Cage and Shibata revealed in January that they were expecting their first child, and Cage’s third, after Weston and his 16-year-old son Kal-El from his third marriage with Alice Kim.

He was also previously married to Patricia Arquette (1995-2001), Lisa Marie Presley (2002-2004) and Erica Koike (2019).