Financial Services Officer

About Ilara Health

At Ilara Health, we equip a network of small, peri-urban healthcare providers with life-saving and

essential diagnostic tools to improve the quality of medical care across sub-Saharan Africa. As

informal businesses, these clinics, and pharmacies lack access to the traditional financial services

that SMEs use to support their growth. Through smart financing options, Ilara Health connects

these small businesses to revenue-generating diagnostic assets that enable them to develop their

business and improve the quality of care they provide to their patients.

Job Title: Financial Services Officer

Function

Financial Services

Reports to

Financial Services Manager

Location

Nairobi

Job Mission

Consistently grow the Financial Services portfolio. Identify and Support loan applicants and answer questions about the loan process. Analyze and verify the applicant’s financial status, and personal and business information to determine the feasibility of granting loans. Ensure efficient and prompt recovery of loans disbursed and interest accrued.

Key Responsibilities

Identify potential medical facilities for funding.

Liaise with Customer success and sales teams to develop a viable pipeline.

Review loan requests by assessing clients’ financial status, and evaluating creditworthiness.

Contact clients to gather financial data and documentation

Review loan agreements to ensure that they are complete and accurate according to policy.

Analyze risks and approve or reject loan requests

Calculate financial ratios (e.g. Delinquency Liquidity, gearing, credit scores, and interest rates)

Structure payment plans.

Maintain updated records of loan applications.

Monitor the progress of existing loans.

Handle customer complaints and take appropriate action to resolve them.

Follow up with clients to manage debt settlements and loan renewals.

Ensure all lending procedures comply with Company policy.

Prepare portfolio performance reports.

Required Skills and competences

Good interpersonal skills and the ability to build and maintain relationships.

Ability to analyze and solve problems quickly

Hands-on experience with lending procedures and products

Adaptable & comfortable in a complicated and constantly evolving business

environment. Fast learner. Willing to contribute in areas beyond the formal job description

Strong in negotiation and communication, highly organized and structured individual.

Strong analytical skills.

Familiarity with office applications (especially Excel) as well as Google Drive, Google

Forms, Skype, etc.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree from a reputable university in a relevant field; ideally business administration or management.

Experience in Credit Management is an added advantage

Fluency in English and Kiswahili

Benefits of Working at Ilara Health

At Ilara Health, we are a diverse team of highly energized local and international

individuals committed to listening to the needs of our customers in peri-urban/rural

primary healthcare facilities that do not have access to common diagnostic tests.

You will have the opportunity to directly/indirectly impact primary healthcare

facilities/patients by dramatically improving the quality of healthcare for millions.

Every individual from our interns to the company founders contributes to the success of

the company in different ways.

Every team member at Ilara Health has the same drive and excitement towards

achieving the collective goals. Working hard and being creative are synonymous with our

start-up ethos.

Competitive Salary package based on experience.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here