Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Internal Auditor

Responsibilities

Be in charge of the internal audit and work with the external auditors.

Participating in audit checks, verification of payments to enhance validity and accuracy and compliance with applicable standands and regulations;

Ensuring that accounting procedures for the college are adhered to and make best –practices recommendations to the management.

Undertaking specific audit assignments and prepare detailed audit observations and reports;

Carrying out a review of accounting, financial and budgetary

Setting up and evaluate the internal controls and make recommendation to the BOG audit committee and

Any other related duties assigned by the Board/Principal.

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree in any of the following fields: Finance, Accounts, Internal Audit or any other related field from a recognized Institution.

Certified Public Accountant CPA (K) and Member of Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) or Institute of Certified Internal Auditors (CIA)

At least THREE (3) years’ experience in a similar position.

Proficiency in computer accounting packages

Knowledge of financial reporting guidelines in the public sector

Knowledge of relevant legislation.

A Masters Degree in any of the following fields: Finance, Accounts, Internal Audit or related field from a recognized Institution will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Applications should be received ONLINE on or before close of business Tuesday 26th April 2022 (Latest 5 pm East African Time) and MUST clearly state the POSITION applied for as the subject via email to:

The Principal

Kasarani technical and vocational college

Nairobi.

Email: Kasaranitechnical@gmail.com

OTHER KEY REQUIREMENTS

Successful candidates in the interviews will be required to present and satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by providing original copies of the following documents as an employment condition:

A certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI);

A Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

A Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Clearance certificates from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).