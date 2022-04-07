Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Manager

Purpose of Position:

Supported by a lean team of Finance associates, the Finance Manager role involves the day-to-day reviewing of all financial transactions and records of the Academy to help assure accurate and complete accounting records and ensure smooth operations of academy activities that require finance support including preparation and interpretation of all relevant financial reports; daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annually.

Duties /Responsibilities:

Prepare audited accounts for board approval by end of first quarter following end of financial year and in compliance with prevailing lFRs, SAS and Generally Accepted Accounting Monitor high school budget allocation, fund cashflow balances and related financial activities for the purpose of ensuring that accurate allocations, expenses are within budget Preparation of Monthly expense vs approved budget variance analysis and other management accounts reports for reporting Maintain financial management system to ensure integrity of the data captured in the Ensure adequate controls over cash and bank management are constantly monitored and updated to minimize the risk of fraud or Closely monitor all financial activities and keep the Head of Finance advised of all situations which have the potential for a negative impact on internal controls or financial management Support any system automation, enhancements, and customization of sage x3 Generate periodical financial reports on revenue, expenditure, and cash Review monthly bank account and cash reconciliations before 5th of the following Interface with budget owners in various areas mainly Ensures that all tax obligations relating to the Academy are calculated and paid to relevant authorities on Supervision of the payable process, reviewing invoices and making payments and reviewing supplier account Overseeing the petty cash disbursements process to ensure that the Academy cash asset is safe and Supervision of the stores processes-including receiving, storage and issuance: including

daily reconciliation of stores records and quarter stock takes.

Reviewing of monthly reconciliation of the academy Ensuring and updated and fully reconciled fixed assets register of the academy is always Supporting internal and external audits processes by providing schedules and other information as Support in the budget preparation process for high Evaluation of employees’ Summarize current financial status of academy enterprises (farm, facilities hire, catering ) by collecting information, preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement and other reports.

Maintain accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and Proper record keeping and reporting for all academy projects e., construction etc. Review and recommend modifications to accounting systems and generally accepted accounting Provide input into department’s goal setting process and staff Perform month-end and year-end close processes. Month end closure process to be completed by 5th ofthe month and year end closure process to be completed by 30th of Continually develop, review and document business processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal Support the entrepreneurship program through teaching and coaching of students (both in class and experiential student enterprises) as allocated from term to term by the Entrepreneurship Custodian of the Academy safe and ensuring that all documents in the safe are always secure. Any other duties allocated by Head of Finance from time to

Minimum Requirements:

A Business-related degree in Finance/Accounting or Equivalent

CPA/ACCA Qualification or an equivalent post Graduate qualification

A minimum of 7 years’ experience in an accounting generalist role in a busy accounting office or in an audit role or in a consulting role reviewing all aspects of a finance department

Experience and (or) training in Sage x3 will be an added advantage

Good communication skills (both written and spoken)

Strong organization skills

Demonstrate effective time management

Ability to produce accurate work

Team leader who is flexible with their work approach

Demonstrate ability to perform duties responsibly under minimum supervision

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 11thApril 2022. Clearly indicate the job title “Finance Manager