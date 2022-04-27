Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Accounts Assistant

Farming Systems Kenya is a registered Faith Based NGO that has been operating in Kenya since 1981 to reduce poverty through agricultural and community development interventions.

The organization works with and supports small-holder farmers to improve their productivity and incomes. To this end, the organization wishes to recruit a competent, qualified and result oriented person to fill the position of Accounts Assistant. The individual will be responsible for preparing payments and accounting reports for the project in collaboration with the Accountant

Essential Character and Character traits

Born again Christian, result-oriented, values committed, self-motivated, accountable and honest

Reporting to the senior accountant, the Accounts Assistant will undertake the following duties:

Preparation of monthly project financial reports.

Preparation of monthly bank reconciliation statements.

Prepare a monthly income and expenditure account.

Prepare a quarterly consolidated income and expenditure account.

Prepare a quarterly balance sheet.

Maintain ledger books, Assets register and depreciation schedules for assets.

Preparation of monthly, quarterly and yearly budgets.

Prepare consolidated final accounts for annual and other audits.

Check requests and make cheque payments for the organization.

Enhance staff time management and ensure signing of time sheets.

Undertake specific human resource and administration duties.

Any other duties and responsibilities as will be assigned by the supervisor and management

Skills and requirements

CPA (K) or equivalent

At least three years of accounting experience in a busy NGO accounting department.

Computer literate and proven knowledge in accounting packages.

Can work under pressure and tight deadlines with minimum supervision

How to Apply

The interested and qualified candidate who meet the requirements of the above position should send their applications to the address below so as to reach the Executive Director on or before Friday, 29th April 2022, 5.00 pm. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

The Executive Director,

Farming Systems Kenya, FSK Centre, Kiamunyi, Along Nakuru – Ravine road,

P.O. Box 2816- 20100, Nakuru

Email: vacancies@farmingsystemskenya.org