Accounts Assistant
Ref: KNBS/AAS/14/2022
Job Purpose:
Reporting to the Accountant, the jobholder will be responsible for undertaking activities in the Finance Division.
Responsibilities
- Preparing payment and surrender vouchers;
- Filing of accounting support documents;
- Managing surrender vouchers ;
- Processing Imprests;
- Drawing receipt vouchers for refund of cash by imprest holders;
- Managing petty cash;
- Posting entries in the vote book;
- Capturing the Appropriation in Aid revenue on a daily basis;
- Undertaking any other duties assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications
- A pass in Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) or Part II of ACCA
- Examination or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution.
Monthly Remuneration:
Basic Salary: Kshs. 46,500 – Kshs. 70,500
House Allowance: Kshs. 8,000
Commuter Allowance: Kshs. 8,000
How to Apply
All applicants must meet the requirements of chapter six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and submit the following documents: –
- Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority;
- Certificate from Credit Reference Bureau;
- A current Certificate of Good conduct;
- Clearance Certificate from HELB;
- Clearance from EACC;
- National identity card/passport.
Interested and qualified individuals are required to fill and submit a copy of the Employment Application form Ref. KNBS/F/93/29 which is available on the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics website; http://www.knbs.or.ke accompanied by copies of academic, professional and other relevant certificates, transcripts, testimonials and National ID/Passport.
Scanned applications can be sent to hr@knbs.or.ke. The reference number for the post applied for should be clearly marked and addressed to:-
The Director General;
Kenya National Bureau of Statistics;
P. O. Box 30266 – 00100;
Real Towers, Upper Hill;
4th Floor, Human Resource office
NAIROBI
Applications must be received not later than 3rd May 2022 and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
KNBS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.
