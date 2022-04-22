Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accounts Assistant

Ref: KNBS/AAS/14/2022

Job Purpose:

Reporting to the Accountant, the jobholder will be responsible for undertaking activities in the Finance Division.

Responsibilities

Preparing payment and surrender vouchers;

Filing of accounting support documents;

Managing surrender vouchers ;

Processing Imprests;

Drawing receipt vouchers for refund of cash by imprest holders;

Managing petty cash;

Posting entries in the vote book;

Capturing the Appropriation in Aid revenue on a daily basis;

Undertaking any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

A pass in Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) or Part II of ACCA

Examination or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution.

Monthly Remuneration:

Basic Salary: Kshs. 46,500 – Kshs. 70,500

House Allowance: Kshs. 8,000

Commuter Allowance: Kshs. 8,000

How to Apply

All applicants must meet the requirements of chapter six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and submit the following documents: –

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority;

Certificate from Credit Reference Bureau;

A current Certificate of Good conduct;

Clearance Certificate from HELB;

Clearance from EACC;

National identity card/passport.

Interested and qualified individuals are required to fill and submit a copy of the Employment Application form Ref. KNBS/F/93/29 which is available on the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics website; http://www.knbs.or.ke accompanied by copies of academic, professional and other relevant certificates, transcripts, testimonials and National ID/Passport.

Scanned applications can be sent to hr@knbs.or.ke. The reference number for the post applied for should be clearly marked and addressed to:-

The Director General;

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics;

P. O. Box 30266 – 00100;

Real Towers, Upper Hill;

4th Floor, Human Resource office

NAIROBI

Applications must be received not later than 3rd May 2022 and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

KNBS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.