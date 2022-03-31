Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accounting Internship
Future Kenya is an Information Technology Solutions Company poised to provide its clients with a comprehensive business solution to run their business successfully, at the lowest total cost of ownership. This is achieved. through a mutually beneficial co-operation and affiliation with the client
We are currently seeking for accounting interns. We offer a 3-month paid internship (12000-15000), after which we may offer them jobs Successful candidates should meet the following criteria:
Requirements:
- Fresh graduates looking for internship.
- Well organized in planning and execution.
- CPA (K) or at least CPA 6
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Finance /Accounting Option, will be an added advantage
- Relevant computer packages
- Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude
- Excellent communication skills
- Experience in Software setup, Implementation, Training, and support will be of added advantage
- You are an accounting graduate and understands all aspects of manual book-keeping, tax reporting and financial reporting
- You should be between 22-29 years old.
- NOT studying or intending to study further
- Only those who are within Nairobi should apply.
How to Apply:
Kindly send your CV and cover letter stating the position as the subject, daytime telephone contacts to hr@futurekenya.com
Only Candidates meeting the above requirements are encouraged to apply
