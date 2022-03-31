Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Accounting Internship

Future Kenya is an Information Technology Solutions Company poised to provide its clients with a comprehensive business solution to run their business successfully, at the lowest total cost of ownership. This is achieved. through a mutually beneficial co-operation and affiliation with the client

We are currently seeking for accounting interns. We offer a 3-month paid internship (12000-15000), after which we may offer them jobs Successful candidates should meet the following criteria:

Requirements:

  • Fresh graduates looking for internship.
  • Well organized in planning and execution.
  • CPA (K) or at least CPA 6
  • A Bachelor’s Degree in Finance /Accounting Option, will be an added advantage
  • Relevant computer packages
  • Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Experience in Software setup, Implementation, Training, and support will be of added advantage
  • You are an accounting graduate and understands all aspects of manual book-keeping, tax reporting and financial reporting
  • You should be between 22-29 years old.
  • NOT studying or intending to study further
  • Only those who are within Nairobi should apply.

How to Apply:

Kindly send your CV and cover letter stating the position as the subject, daytime telephone contacts to hr@futurekenya.com

Only Candidates meeting the above requirements are encouraged to apply

