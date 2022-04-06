Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title : Accountant – HRAD/FIN/03/04/2022

Job Highlights

Open From : Apr 5th, 2022 00:00 | Close Date : Apr 22nd, 2022 23:59

Job Type: Careers

Job Function :Accountants

Reports To: Chief Accountant

Job Summary

The job holder is responsible for budget and budgetary control; working capital management; investment of surplus funds; financial reporting; development and implementation of sound accounting and financial management systems; building capacity on financial management; preparation of periodic management accounts and other statutory financial reports.

Responsibilities

Verifying vouchers and committal documents

Invoicing customers promptly as per contractual terms and reconciling debtor accounts

Confirming compliance with tax laws across all business transactions

Preparing periodic reports in a timely manner for decision making

Ensuring safe custody of company records and assets

Analyzing below the line accounts and handling of cashier duties

Reviewing payment documents and complying with relevant tax laws

Writing cheques and posting payments and receipt vouchers in the cash books

Balancing and ruling of the cash books on daily basis

Arranging for withdrawal of cash for office use and ensuring safety of the same at all times

Verifying supporting documents seeking for letters of credit

Extracting and providing cash liquidity analysis

Ensuring security of cheques and cheque books

Extracting documents and information for financial audit purposes and for inclusion in periodic reports for decision making

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Bachelors degree in any of the following fields: Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Business Administration (Accounting option) from a recognized institution or any other relevant equivalent qualification;

Certified Public Accountants (CPA) K or final ACCA certification

At least three (3) years work experience in a large organization.

Additional Information

Minimum Years of Working Experience : 3

Minimum Education Level : Undergraduate

How to Apply

