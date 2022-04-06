Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Title : Accountant – HRAD/FIN/03/04/2022

Job Highlights

Open From : Apr 5th, 2022 00:00 | Close Date : Apr 22nd, 2022 23:59

Job Type: Careers 

Job Function :Accountants

Reports To: Chief Accountant

Job Summary

The job holder is responsible for budget and budgetary control; working capital management; investment of surplus funds; financial reporting; development and implementation of sound accounting and financial management systems; building capacity on financial management; preparation of periodic management accounts and other statutory financial reports.

Responsibilities

  • Verifying vouchers and committal documents
  • Invoicing customers promptly as per contractual terms and reconciling debtor accounts
  • Confirming compliance with tax laws across all business transactions
  • Preparing periodic reports in a timely manner for decision making
  • Ensuring safe custody of company records and assets
  • Analyzing below the line accounts and handling of cashier duties
  • Reviewing payment documents and complying with relevant tax laws
  • Writing cheques and posting payments and receipt vouchers in the cash books
  • Balancing and ruling of the cash books on daily basis
  • Arranging for withdrawal of cash for office use and ensuring safety of the same at all times
  • Verifying supporting documents seeking for letters of credit
  • Extracting and providing cash liquidity analysis
  • Ensuring security of cheques and cheque books
  • Extracting documents and information for financial audit purposes and for inclusion in periodic reports for decision making

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

  • Bachelors degree in any of the following fields: Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Business Administration (Accounting option) from a recognized institution or any other relevant equivalent qualification;
  • Certified Public Accountants (CPA) K or final ACCA certification
  • At least three (3) years work experience in a large organization.

Additional Information

Minimum Years of Working Experience : 3

Minimum Education Level : Undergraduate

How to Apply

Login to Apply

