POSITION; SENIOR ACCOUNTANT

BUDGET; 80,000 GROSS

Summary;

Our client is a diversified business industry being in the service sector, real estate, travel and logistics, and Medicare.

Minimum Qualifications

A Degree in B. Com; Accounting or Finance option

CPA (K), ACCA or its equivalent

Knowledge of accounting principles and procedures including IFRS and IASs

Member of ICPAK

At least 5 years’ relevant experience, with 3 years’ in a senior role

Proficiency in computerized accounting systems. Sage, QuickBooks

Experience working in the retail industry e.g. supermarkets, distributors, hardware

Demonstrated experience with preparing budgets and forecasts

High level of proficiency in Excel, Word and PowerPoint

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to share their cvs to margaret.recruitment96@gmail.com