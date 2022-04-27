Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
POSITION; SENIOR ACCOUNTANT
BUDGET; 80,000 GROSS
Summary;
Our client is a diversified business industry being in the service sector, real estate, travel and logistics, and Medicare.
Minimum Qualifications
- A Degree in B. Com; Accounting or Finance option
- CPA (K), ACCA or its equivalent
- Knowledge of accounting principles and procedures including IFRS and IASs
- Member of ICPAK
- At least 5 years’ relevant experience, with 3 years’ in a senior role
- Proficiency in computerized accounting systems. Sage, QuickBooks
- Experience working in the retail industry e.g. supermarkets, distributors, hardware
- Demonstrated experience with preparing budgets and forecasts
- High level of proficiency in Excel, Word and PowerPoint
How to Apply
Qualified candidates to share their cvs to margaret.recruitment96@gmail.com
