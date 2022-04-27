Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

POSITION; SENIOR ACCOUNTANT

BUDGET; 80,000 GROSS

Summary;

Our client is a diversified business industry being in the service sector, real estate, travel and logistics, and Medicare.

Minimum Qualifications

  • A Degree in B. Com; Accounting or Finance option 
  • CPA (K), ACCA or its equivalent
  • Knowledge of accounting principles and procedures including IFRS and IASs
  • Member of ICPAK
  • At least 5 years’ relevant experience, with 3 years’ in a senior role
  • Proficiency in computerized accounting systems. Sage, QuickBooks
  • Experience working in the retail industry e.g. supermarkets, distributors, hardware
  • Demonstrated experience with preparing budgets and forecasts
  • High level of proficiency in Excel, Word and PowerPoint

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to share their cvs to margaret.recruitment96@gmail.com

