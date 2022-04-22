Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Accountant

Key Roles And Responsibilities

Filing of statutory returns, that is, Value Added Tax return, Vat withholding and withholding tax on a monthly basis and Standard Levy annually. In addition, initiating of Vat refund requests to Kenya Revenue Authority

Reconciliation of the general ledgers and ensuring accuracy of the same

Assisting in the preparation of financial statement

Reviewing and verification of payment voucher and petty cash vouchers

Co-ordination of the quarterly and surprise stock takes

Maintaining of the Fixed Asset register on the ERP

Assisting in the budget formulation process and reporting on the progress of Capex projects

Providing necessary information and preparing data requested by auditors i.e., both internal and external auditors and Kenya Revenue Authority in regards to our statutory returns.

Providing guidance and supervising the Treasury, Payables and Receivable teams

Monitoring and ensuring end month procedures for the Accounts section are well conducted

Assisting in other work allocated by the Finance Manager

Qualifications

Must have CPA(k), an undergraduate degree, at least 5 years working experience in this position,

Ladies encouraged to apply

How To Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience, kindly send your detailed CV quoting the job title on the email subject “Senior Accountant” to: vacancies@jantakenya.com by or before 23rd April 2022.