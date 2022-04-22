Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Senior Accountant
Key Roles And Responsibilities
- Filing of statutory returns, that is, Value Added Tax return, Vat withholding and withholding tax on a monthly basis and Standard Levy annually. In addition, initiating of Vat refund requests to Kenya Revenue Authority
- Reconciliation of the general ledgers and ensuring accuracy of the same
- Assisting in the preparation of financial statement
- Reviewing and verification of payment voucher and petty cash vouchers
- Co-ordination of the quarterly and surprise stock takes
- Maintaining of the Fixed Asset register on the ERP
- Assisting in the budget formulation process and reporting on the progress of Capex projects
- Providing necessary information and preparing data requested by auditors i.e., both internal and external auditors and Kenya Revenue Authority in regards to our statutory returns.
- Providing guidance and supervising the Treasury, Payables and Receivable teams
- Monitoring and ensuring end month procedures for the Accounts section are well conducted
- Assisting in other work allocated by the Finance Manager
Qualifications
- Must have CPA(k), an undergraduate degree, at least 5 years working experience in this position,
- Ladies encouraged to apply
How To Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience, kindly send your detailed CV quoting the job title on the email subject “Senior Accountant” to: vacancies@jantakenya.com by or before 23rd April 2022.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>