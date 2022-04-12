Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Title : Accountant – HRAD/FIN/03/04/2022
Job Highlights
Open From : Apr 5th, 2022 00:00 | Close Date : Apr 22nd, 2022 23:59
Job Type: Careers
Job Function :Accountants
Reports To: Chief Accountant
Job Summary
The job holder is responsible for budget and budgetary control; working capital management; investment of surplus funds; financial reporting; development and implementation of sound accounting and financial management systems; building capacity on financial management; preparation of periodic management accounts and other statutory financial reports.
Responsibilities
- Verifying vouchers and committal documents
- Invoicing customers promptly as per contractual terms and reconciling debtor accounts
- Confirming compliance with tax laws across all business transactions
- Preparing periodic reports in a timely manner for decision making
- Ensuring safe custody of company records and assets
- Analyzing below the line accounts and handling of cashier duties
- Reviewing payment documents and complying with relevant tax laws
- Writing cheques and posting payments and receipt vouchers in the cash books
- Balancing and ruling of the cash books on daily basis
- Arranging for withdrawal of cash for office use and ensuring safety of the same at all times
- Verifying supporting documents seeking for letters of credit
- Extracting and providing cash liquidity analysis
- Ensuring security of cheques and cheque books
- Extracting documents and information for financial audit purposes and for inclusion in periodic reports for decision making
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:
- Bachelors degree in any of the following fields: Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Business Administration (Accounting option) from a recognized institution or any other relevant equivalent qualification;
- Certified Public Accountants (CPA) K or final ACCA certification
- At least three (3) years work experience in a large organization.
Additional Information
Minimum Years of Working Experience : 3
Minimum Education Level : Undergraduate
How to Apply
