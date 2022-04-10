Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Overview of the Position

Our client is seeking for skilled Senior Accountant who will be responsible for maintaining financial records and reports perform account reconciliations, assist with budget and close processes, and maintain accounts payable documentation. We are searching for an individual who is detail-oriented, has excellent communication skills, and is eager to learn new methods and technologies. The ideal candidate will demonstrate experience in accurately maintaining a general ledger.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for keeping and interpreting the financial records.

Ensuring that all transactions are properly accounted for.

Maintain general ledger accounts and prepare journal entries for accruals and variances.

Perform month-end, quarter-end, and year-end closing activities and reconciliations.

Monthly balance sheet and reconciliation and preparation of supporting schedules.

Perform accounting analysis for cash accruals, account payables, and account receivables.

Monthly expense variance analysis as well as Manage Fixed Assets.

Inter-company reconciliations including foreign currency accounting.

Ensure accuracy of trial balance in standard accounting principles and compliance to internal policies and procedures.

Review tax workings and ensure timely tax payments and submission of returns to the tax authorities.

Performs accounting analysis and reporting to support decision-making purposes.

Assist various departments in accounting issues and concerns.

Providing appropriate accounting information to customers as and when required.

Maintain confidentiality regarding all information accessed by virtue of your position, of either fellow staff or the company, which are yet to be made public by the Management.

Communicate openly and honestly at all times.

Collectively utilize individual efforts of team members and integrate the talents and competencies they possess.

Show great ability to delegate tasks to your subordinates.

Ensure behaviors are consistent to enhance the team environment.

Assist others to meet business objectives when required.

Create a participative team environment and participate in work-based team activities.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Certified Public Accountant – CPA (K).

Work experience of at least five (5) years, two (2) of which must have been at a Supervisory level

Experience working with non-profit organizations, specifically in billing.

Working knowledge of QuickBooks online.

Strong numeracy and analytical skills.

Advanced Excel Workbook and technology skills required.

Good problem-solving and time management skills.

Highly organized and detail-oriented.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CV and application letter quoting their expected salary to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke

subject of the email should be Senior Accountant. Only qualified candidates should apply. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.