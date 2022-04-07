Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Accountant , The Aquaya Institute (Aquaya).

About the position

We are recruiting a full-time Senior Accountant position based in Nairobi. The Senior Accountant will report to Aquaya’s Finance Manager and will maintain financial records and reports, perform account reconciliations, assist with budget and close processes, and maintain accounts payable documentation. We are searching for an individual who is detail-oriented, has excellent communication skills, and is eager to learn new methods and technologies. The ideal candidate will demonstrate experience in accurately maintaining a general ledger and ensuring compliance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). The Senior Accountant will be responsible for the following key activities:

Managing billing for all Aquaya’s projects including allocating all monthly costs to the respective projects.

Compiling all supporting documentation for all customer invoices including fringe calculations, staff timesheets, expense receipts etc.

Ensuring all invoices are sent out on time to the respective customers.

Liaising and communicating promptly to customer queries and requests.

Ensuring compliance with GAAP.

Assisting the Finance Manager as needed.

Criteria for the position

The following qualifications are necessary for this position:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Certified Public Accountant – CPA (K).

5+ years of accounting experience.

Experience working with non-profit organizations, specifically in billing.

Working knowledge of GAAP.

Working knowledge of QuickBooks online.

Strong numeracy and analytical skills.

Advanced Excel Workbook and technology skills required.

Good problem-solving and time management skills.

Highly organized and detail-oriented.

Commitment to living in Nairobi on a full-time basis. Working remotely or maintaining a part-time residency in Nairobi are not options for this position.

Fluency in English.

We are also looking for the following skills and attributes:

Interest in learning new accounting systems and technologies.

Previous work experience working with staff from other countries.

Strong work ethich and a commitment to delivery.

Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills

Outstanding organization and time management skills, with an attention to detail and an ability to establish systems to manage constant flows of information and deliver on deadlines.

Proven ability to work closely with a small team and to successfully manage multiple and changing priorities in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, while maintaining a positive and productive attitude and a good sense of humor!

Compensation and Benefits

This is a full-time position, with an initial 3-month probationary period. Aquaya offers competitive salaries that are commensurate with experience. Benefits include medical insurance and enrollment in a pension plan.

How To Apply

Please submit your resume via e-mail to jobs@aquaya.org along with a thoughtful cover letter. The deadline for submission is April 18, 2022 but may be filled sooner. There will be an additional screening survey and activity once your resume is received. In your cover letter, please explain why you are interested in Aquaya’s mission and activities. Please also tell us why your skills, background, and accomplishments make you the ideal candidate for this position, specifically highlighting your experience.

Please note that we will not consider applications without a cover letter. In your e-mail subject line, please specify “Senior Accountant 2022.” No phone calls please. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin. Applicants who applied for the Staff Accountant opening in 2022 will not be considered for this role.